The Colorado High School Activities Association released its 2019-20 All-State basketball teams on Thursday. The teams are posted on the CHSAANow.com web site.

Class 3A boys

La Junta High School had one player on the Class 3A boys All-State team in senior Chance Oquist, who was an honorable mention selection.

Oquist averaged a double-double as he had a 15.2 scoring average and an 11.0 rebounding average. He also averaged 1.4 assists per game.

The Tigers had a final record of 10 wins and 13 losses and they were 6-6 in the Tri-Peaks League.

Twelve more boys players from the Tri-Peaks League were also on the Class 3A All-State team. Leading the way was Vanguard senior Dominique Clifford, who not only was named to the first team, he was also the Class 3A Player of the Year. He was also the Gatorade Colorado Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

The remaining players were honorable mention selections. The list includes Manitou Springs senior Joey Allen, Manitou Springs junior Josh Armour, Buena Vista junior Isaac Bearss, Trinidad senior William Cervantes, Salida junior Myles Godina, St. Mary's sophomore Sam Howery, Ellicott senior Chris Jones, Lamar senior Isaiah LaTour, Vanguard senior Joseph Padilla, Atlas Prep junior Bryan Rivera, and Colorado Springs Christian junior Caleb Stockton.

James Irwin and Florence are the only Tri-Peaks teams not to have an All-State player.

Class 3A girls

La Junta also had one player on the Class 3A girls All-State team in senior Hayden Mayo. She as also an honorable mention selection.

Mayo averaged 7.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

The Lady Tigers were 12-11 overall and 5-5 in the Tri-Peaks League.

Twelve more Tr-Peaks players were also All-State. St. Mary's senior Josephine Howery was a first team selection and she was also the Class 3A Player of the Year. Her teammates, senior Seneca Hackley was also a first team selection and senior Catherine Cummings, was named to the second team.

The remaining nine players were honorable mention selections. On the list are Colorado Springs Christian senior Corrie Anderson, Vanguard senior Cortney Arrasmith, Vanguard junior Alexis Garcia, Trinidad senior Julia Holden, Florence senior Jade Leibel, Buena Vista senior Maddy McFee, Ellicott junior Jaecynda Nienhuser, Manitou Springs senior Aniah Olson, and Salida junior Rachel Pelino.

Only Lamar didn't place a player on the All-State team.

Class 2A boys

Two Fowler players were on the Class 2A boys All-State team. Junior Val Leone was on the first team, while senior Johnathan Mobbley was second team.

Leone averaged 18.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, while Mobbley had averages of 16.3 points, 11 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

The Grizzlies were 22-3 overall and they won the Santa Fe League with a 13-0 record. They also won the District 6 and Region 5 tournaments and advanced to the state tournament.

Three more Santa Fe players were honorable mention selections in Holly sophomore Dakota Eaton, Holly junior Omar Moreno and Hoehne senior Nic Navarette.

Class 2A girls

Two local players were named to the Class 2A girls All-State team. Rocky Ford junior Abi Snyder was a first team selection, while Swink senior Morgan Gribble was honorable mention.

Snyder averaged 17.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. The Lady Meloneers were 21-3 overall and 12-1 in league play.

Gribble averaged 10.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. The Lady Lions were 12-11 overall and 9-4 in Santa Fe League play.

Six additional Santa Fe players were honorable mention. The list includes Rye sophomore Sophie Adamson, Rye sophomore Sydney Adamson, Holly senior Saedee Davis, Holly senior Leslie Mendoza, Rye junior Jolee Ortiz, and Rye junior Chloe Richardson.

Class 1A boys

Two local players were named to the Class 1A boys All-State team in Kim/Branson senior Elijah Aragon, and Cheraw junior Trey Pearce.

Aragon averaged 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. The Mustangs went 18-5 overall and 3-1 in the Arkansas Valley League.

Pearce had averages of 10.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. The Wolverines had an overall record of 16 wins and eight losses and they were 3-2 in the High Plains League.

The High Plains League had five additional players on the All-State team. Kit Carson senior Jayden McCombs-Farmer was a first team selection, as well as the Class 1A Player of the Year. Kit Carson's Damon DeChant was also the Coach of the Year.

Kit Carson senior Cordell Farmer was a second team selection. Eads junior Damien Barnes, Granada sophomore Dominic Coleman, and Kit Carson junior Sullivan Farmer were all named honorable mention.

The Arkansas Valley League had six more players on the team. South Baca junior Shadow Varnado was a first team selection, Walsh senior Dylan Renquist was second team, and Walsh senior Brenden Hodges, Wiley senior Lawrence Lucero, Walsh senior Rylan McCall, and Springfield junior Darian Schaller were all honorable mention.

From the Fisher's Peak League, Primero junior Antonio Cordova was honorable mention.

Class 1A girls

Two locals were on the Class 1A girls All-State team as McClave sophomore Anna Beckett and Kim/Branson junior Talara Nittler were both honorable mention.

Beckett averaged 15.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. The Lady Cardinals were 16-7 overall and 3-2 in the High Plains League. They also won the District 2 and Region 3 tournaments and advanced to the state tournament.

Nittler had averages of eight points, four rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. The Lady Mustangs won 13 games and lost 10 and they were 1-3 in the Arkansas Valley League.

Two other High Plains players were also on the team. Kit Carson senior Reyna Isenbart was second team, and Eads junior Ally Spady was honorable mention.

Eight additional players from the Arkansas Valley League were also named. Leading the way was Springfield senior Julia Mondragon, who was first team and the Class 1A Player of the Year. South Baca senior Delaney Eskew was also first team, and Springfield senior Alexis Crane was second team.

South Baca senior Patience Crane, South Baca junior Alissa Webberd, Springfield senior Kylie Parks, Walsh freshman Jensen Renquist, and Wiley junior Macy Rowan were all honorable mention.

Nobody from the Fisher's Peak League was on the All-State team.

