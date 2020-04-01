Here are the most recent fishing conditions for southeast Colorado as provided by the Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife.

Arkansas River - Leadville to Buena Vista

Information provided by Braden Baker with Ark Anglers.

As of March 22, winter tactics are the best option to take advantage of the fishing opportunities in the upper basin. Focus on fishing deeper water with tandem nymph rigs of stoneflies (8-14), midges (16-20), caddis (14-18) and blue winged olive nymphs (16-18). We will likely see good blue wing hatches in the next couple of weeks above Buena Vista. Above the Lake Creek confluence, there are still substantial ice shelves, but with the warmer weather, more and more water is becoming available. Closer to Buena Vista, areas like Granite, Numbers and Railroad Bridge are viable options, although increased insect and fish activities will be found down-river in the lower basin around Salida. The low, clear water can make fish spooky, so approach with caution and be thoughtful in your presentations. Strikes can be subtle with the lower flows, so bring your A-game! Plan to fish the upper basin mid-day through early afternoon, when sun exposure has had a chance to warm the stream and get bugs and fish active. Focus on nymphing deeper runs that get a fair amount of sunlight. It won't be long before we start to see spring blue winged olive hatches on the upper river.

Flows: 70 CFS at Hayden Meadows, 111 at Granite. http://www.arkanglers.com/

Arkansas River - Salida to Canon City

Information provided by Braden Baker with Ark Anglers.

AS of March 22, we are finally seeing strong blue winged olive hatches in both the middle basin and lower basin below Salida, bringing with them some great dry fishing opportunities, especially on cloudy days. As we proceed through March, fish are dispersing throughout the river rather than only holding in or near winter water, Midge larva and pupa (#16-20) are still widely available, but blue winged olive nymph activity and imminent afternoon hatches mean that most pheasant tail variations in a #16-18 will consistently get some attention. You'll want to keep some dun and emerger patterns handy to cover an emergence from here on out (Parachute Adams, Gulper Special, Sprout Baetis Emergers, Barr Emergers, juju baetis, etc. in #16-18). Immature stonefly nymphs (#10-12) and caddis larva (#14-18) are especially effective in the morning before any hatch activity takes place. Flows are leveling out around 260 CFS below Salida following the reduction of the Twin Lakes' outflow in early March. This is an excellent flow for the fishery this time of year, as well as for wade fishermen getting an early start to their spring season.

Flows 267 CFS at Wellsville. http://www.arkanglers.com/

John Martin Reservoir

As of March 26, the reservoir has retained steady but not great fishing. A few anglers have reported catching moderate amounts of White Bass. Water temperature fluctuate between the high 40s and low 50s, but rising ambient temperatures mat influence water temperatures in the near future, Meanwhile at Lake Hasty, located near the eastern shore of the reservoir, anglers have reported being especially successful catching trout, Park staff also reported that anglers have begun seeing some success catching Walleye as well.

Pueblo Reservoir

As of March 23, Pueblo Reservoir remains slow going. A recent report stated that water temperature was recorded at 45 degrees and water clarity was decent, at about six feet. Warmer water temperatures will make fish more active and the reservoir more productive.

Trinidad Lake

As of March 22, anglers have been experiencing some luck at Trinidad Lake, A park ranger reported that boaters have had success trolling for trout and targeting walleye in deep water. Meanwhile, South Shore anglers have been catching trout with hooks tipped with dough bait and worms and commonly pull up trout between 12-15 inches, Reilly Canyon was also reported as producing decent sized trout while using jigs and worms.