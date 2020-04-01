Streets may not be bustling with traffic amid COVID-19 but Puebloans are still finding ways to light up the city from their porches.

Mayor Nick Gradisar helped kicked off a campaign — 18 Nights of Light: Pueblo Shines — a week ago. At 8 p.m. every night through April 12, Puebloans are standing outside their homes and taking two minutes to shine lights into the sky across the city.

"We as a community should go outside our homes at 8 p.m. and shine a light for two minutes, as together we put trust in our faith for the healing, the health, and the safety of our health care providers our first responders, our families, and our community," Debra Hill, public information officer for the city of Pueblo, said in an announcement.

"Please practice social distancing," Hill said. "We hope this provides a statement that we are OK and all in this together."

Those participating in Pueblo Shines are encouraged to post selfies or pictures on social media using the hashtag #PuebloShines on social media posts.

Southeast of city limits in the St. Charles Mesa, shouts of "howdy neighbor" can be heard from porches throughout 30th Lane.

"My girls, they go camping every summer in Southern California In the mountains out there, there is this little game they play. There is some little story," said Danielle Drake, a St. Charles Mesa resident. "Some kid named Elmer got ’lost’ in the trees. Every night, all the little campsites will yell the name Elmer as loud as they can so he can find his way out."

Looking to have a little fun during their time of social distancing, Drake and a few other neighbors decided to play a game of their own, shouting "howdy neighbor" and shining flashlights from their porches in the neighborhood. After a couple minutes, neighbors then say, "good night neighbor," and then head back inside, Drake said.

"There’s so many kids on our block and with everyone being home, you can tell they are kind of anxious," Drake said. "They want to play. It’s just kind of something that they can do like they are hanging out but they’re not… It’s just kind of special, something they can all do together."

The Pueblo Porch Project is launching its own social-distancing friendly gathering Saturday at 11:11 a.m. The grassroots effort is looking to promote social distancing while reducing social isolation. Residents throughout the city are invited to sit outside on their porches, according to an announcement from organizers.

"Go ahead and decorate and invite your family and Fido outside to enjoy the view from your front porch while recognizing social distancing," the release indicated. "Bring your own beverages, snacks or picnic lunch and wave to your neighbors, chat them up or meet them for the first time!"

