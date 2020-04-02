With several golf courses across the state closed to the public over concerns about the coronavirus, the local courses remain open. The Cottonwood Links in Fowler is one of them.

"There's still some people out here," said clubhouse manager Kay Pratt. "We are doing some extreme measures concerning the social distancing and making sure they do not touch the flag, the ball washers and special things are in the hole, so they don't have to reach down. There are also no rakes in the sand traps. We sanitize any cart we send out before and after."

Pratt reports some golfers have been from out of the area are wanting to use the course.

"We're getting people who wnt to play from Pueblo, or they want to come down from Pueblo," Pratt said. "So I'm kind of limiting what I put out there."

The snack bar is also open, but patrons cannot eat in the clubhouse.

"What food we have, is takeout and so is the beer," Pratt said. "If you buy it, you take it out on the course."

There have been some events that have been cancelled, but they were mostly in the clubhouse.

"There were some events that were scheduled for inside the clubhouse that have been cancelled because of this," Pratt said. "Wedding parties and stuff. Other than the high school tournament, we haven't cancelled so far. It has been cancelled or postponed. We'll have to see on April 16. None of our golf tournaments have been planned until May. We'll have to wait and see what happens on that."

khamrick@ljtdmail.com