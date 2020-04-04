The spirit, generosity and determination of Americans to do good in spite of all fears and things we’re dealing with is beautiful.

These are the words of Kathleen Ruddy, CEO of the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, as she spoke about how support continues even through the coronavirus pandemic.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is the second-largest funding source of childhood cancer research, just behind the government. Every year, the foundations recruits volunteers across the U.S. to shave their heads in solidarity with children who are facing cancer.

"Because they are shaving bald, their friends will sponsor them by making financial contributions to the foundation," Ruddy said. "We then aggregate all those dollars raised at all 1,200-plus events a year, and from that we make lifesaving grants for childhood cancer research."

Last year, in Colorado the foundation raised just under $777,000 — and $300,000 of that was granted to the Colorado hospitals that conduct cancer research.

"Now you might say well why so much less than we raised here," Ruddy said. "That’s because the only institutions big enough to have a research program are the University of Colorado Anschutz Cancer Center and Children’s Hospital Colorado. If there were more places, there would be more grants in Colorado. But that is based on where the population is in Colorado, so that’s not a factor we control as the St. Baldrick’s Foundation; that’s based off the state’s needs."

Ruddy said the reason the head shaving events St. Baldrick’s holds raise the money they do is because people are willing to experience an aspect of life that a child with cancer faces.

"The very visible one, the hair loss and the stigma that goes with that," Ruddy said. "People are looking at you different and wondering ‘Are you sick,’ and you have to explain that, and you feel different. But this year our ‘shavees’ and the whole world is experiencing something very different. That isolation and fear that you experience everyday as a child with cancer."

This year, 31 events that raise money for the foundation in Colorado have been canceled, postponed or moved to a virtual fundraising status. Three were in the Pueblo area.

Grant Shay, who organizes an annual fundraiser in March at Jimmy's Tavern in Pueblo West, said he and the planning committee had every intention of holding the event until four days before it was scheduled.

The week of the St. Baldrick’s event, Shay noticed how many events nationally were canceled. After the local schools began canceling after-school activities, he began to question whether holding the event was in the best interest of those involved.

Shay contacted the foundation, but because no one understood the magnitude of the situation yet, he was told that it was ultimately up to the event coordinators to decide whether to cancel or not.

"Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is always a really big supporter for St. Baldrick’s," Shay said.

At the time, the sheriff’s office had restrictions on crowds with 20 or more people.

"I was like well that settles that then," Shay said.

Supporters were saddened but understanding given the circumstances.

"We have children who are cancer survivors who were planning on being at the event," Shay said. "That was another thing I had to take into consideration. I didn’t have a real good understanding of it, but I learned quickly."

Pueblo raised $63,343 in 2019, and Shay said this year the goal was to raise $75,000.

As of April 2, $41,433 was raised in Pueblo, but Ruddy said most of that was raised before everyone realized the impact of COVID-19 on the community.

In Colorado this year, $416,494 has been raised so far, but Ruddy said she was concerned for the children who rely on the St. Baldrick’s Foundation to fund the research that can help save their lives.

"It’s still more than what we were able to grant all of last year to the state," Ruddy said. "So, it’s still significant, but the problem is that scenario is being repeated throughout the whole country. "If we find a lot of people who can do a little, together we can do a lot for kids with cancer."

Ruddy said there are several options for virtual participation.

"There are people who only get one haircut a year, and that is at the St. Baldrick’s event," Ruddy said. "So, by the time their event rolls around, they are really ready to get rid of that hair. For some of them, they’re like ‘I’m going to get rid of this now.’ Those are the people who are shaving their heads in their back yard or their kitchen, and they are still able to fundraise online because our year doesn’t reset on our website until Jan. 1, so they have through Dec. 3 to keep fundraising."

The foundation provides another fundraising program called Do What You Want.

"It allows people who want to do something to help kids with cancer that may not be shaving their head," Ruddy said. "Some other activity that will encourage them to raise money. They get to effectively bring their own idea or we have suggestions on our website. Many people are choosing to do things there, whether it’s a readathon or they’re going to jog a certain distance every day.

"We make three rounds of grants a year but the biggest and most critical are made in June — so, all of those are in jeopardy right now."

Ruddy said the foundation and the event volunteers are hoping they can still host traditional head-shaving event in June to make those grant.

This year, the St. Baldrick’s Foundation celebrated its 20th anniversary by organizing a 20 for 20 campaign.

"It is inviting people throughout the world to give $20 in honor of our 20th anniversary," Ruddy said. "That is a meaningful gift — and one that will really help ensure we can keep research going."

One way the St. Baldrick’s Foundation differs from other organizations, Ruddy said, is it can assure donors and volunteers the money they are giving or raising is going to the most promising research.

"We convene hundreds of scientific experts taking all the different diseases and types of research, to revue these grant applications every year," Ruddy said. "They score them — and if even one person disagrees with the other reviewers on that grant, then it goes through a more in-depth review with more people so that at the end everything is voted on anonymously."

She said when everyone can emerge from this situation, it is crucial the research pipeline for the children is not disabled.

"We are $8 million below where we expected to be at the end of March," Ruddy said. "That is the impact in one month on our head-shaving events, one month of coronavirus."

She urges people to consider any donation, regardless of the amount.

"Every dollar matters — and every dollar matters now more than ever. The people have been remarkably generous," Ruddy said. "In no way do we want to say that people’s efforts aren’t ‘sufficient’— we just want to make sure every child with every disease has the same hope for a cure as they did a month ago."

People can donate on the foundation’s website: stbaldricks.org or Facebook.com/StBaldricksFoundation, which waives credit card fees the foundation would have to pay.

asmith@chieftain.com

Twitter: smith_alexis27