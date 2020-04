Project to highlight seniors at high schools in Pueblo County

You’ve got a story unlike any other generation! Be in our magazine this May! Let everyone know what your senior year’s been like for you. Fill out this form to submit original photos, artwork, essays, videos, songs — or even just a selfie and a few words — and be in The Pueblo Chieftain’s magazine featuring The Class of 2020 from all high schools in Pueblo County. Deadline for submissions is Friday, May 1.