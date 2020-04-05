While our state remains under the stay-at-home order, the Pueblo West Metropolitan District has been hard at work to adapt to the guidance of the Center for Disease Control, the State of Colorado and Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment while continuing to provide the community essential services.

The Pueblo West Metro District is committed to the health and wellness of our employees and community. The week of March 16 we put in place internal measures in our organization in alignment with Center for Disease control recommendations and activated our emergency response plan in light of the growth of COVID-19 in our state.

We then tasked our employees with making significant shifts in how we operate so that we could continue to provide essential services while maintaining social distance and keeping our public facilities closed to the public. The last two weeks have been a time of adapting as our employees have embraced the challenge and identified how we could continue to provide services like building applications through the Committee of Architecture and new water taps for new construction, which is deemed an essential service.

Further, our employees have identified needs in the community during this pandemic and understands that this can be a challenging time for some in our community. Therefore, we suspended service disconnections and delinquent fees for residential and commercial accounts with the water utilities department until further notice during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the Pueblo West Metropolitan District Fire Department started a new welfare check program during the executive order for the COVID-19 pandemic. Concerned family members or friends can fill out a request online on pueblowestmetro.com to have a firefighter perform a welfare check on a Pueblo West resident they are concerned about who may not be able to get the help they normally would have.

We’ve also partnered with Pueblo County and the three local chambers on several initiatives to support local businesses. Please watch our social media pages for more information we will be sharing from the Pueblo area chambers on resources available to our community,

We also understand this time can be overwhelming for residents and urge our community to work together in a time of crisis. We can work together to share positive news, help create virtual connections with one another and use this time to closen our relationships in the community. Innovative solutions can be sparked during this time and we hope residents can collaborate together as a connected community. We’ve seen multiple social media posts where residents are leaving positive messages for others, hunting bears in the window, counting Easter eggs and we hope this continues.

Thank you for working with us as we transitioned quickly to providing services in a new way! We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time. Please stay safe and healthy, visit our website for more information, and as always feel free to reach out to me.

Nina Vetter is the Pueblo West Metro District Manager. She can be reached via email at nvetter@pwmd-co.us.