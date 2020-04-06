To help students stay connected to their teachers and lessons during the ongoing school shutdown, administrators at the two Pueblo School for Arts and Sciences campuses recently distributed laptop computers to each PSAS family.

In light of social distancing protocols, the devices were handed out in a drive-through format at the Jones and Fulton Heights campuses.

Under Principal Anthony Martinez, PSAS Fulton Heights recently received a Governor’s Distinguished Improvement Award for demonstrating exceptional student growth.

Martinez said the laptop computers will assist students, especially those without the necessary technology, to remained engaged as the spring semester rolls on.

“The computers are for students in first through eighth grades,” Martinez said. “In all, it’s about 600 computers across the whole network. Since we opened up at Fulton Heights, we’ve been buying computers each year for our classes. As we get a new set of kids, we get computers for them.”

Martinez said a centerpiece of the remote learning curriculum is what’s known as a Google Hangout.

“To start each day, every teacher will meet with students for about 15 minutes, in order to connect with the kids: to make sure they are healthy, that they are able to connect with their peers, and so forth,” he explained. “And at that same time, teachers are reviewing the day’s lessons.”

Per individual grade, a single template is being used to relay the curriculum through cyberspace.

Martinez said that kindergarteners, and those students without internet accessibility in their homes, have been provided traditional textbooks and workbooks so that the educational process can continue unabated.

“We are working with parents to find out how many don’t have internet access,” he added. “If they don’t have the internet, teachers can still communicate with parents and students through the phone.”

Martinez said he and his staff are feeling the pangs that come with separation.

“This is tough for us,” he said. “It’s not an ideal situation for teachers or kids. But what we’re trying to do is continue the learning, add enrichment and grow our program while still staying connected to our family and kids.”

PSAS Fulton Heights Principal Anthony Martinez holds one of the 600 computers given to students as part of the remote learning platform. [CHIEFTAIN PHOTO/JON POMPIA]