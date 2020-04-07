Black Hills Energy is the natural gas supplier for La Junta and also has some electrical connections in surrounding areas, including nearby rural residents on Colorado Hwy 194. Their crews often work in La Junta. They are also laying a new gas line along U.S. Hwy 50 to serve La Junta.

These pictures were taken about 10 a.m. Thursday on Topeka Ave. right across from the back of the Primary School. They turned out to be a Black Hills crew instead of a City of La Junta Crew.

Black Hills has submitted a statement concerning ongoing operations during the COVID-19 pandemic: "Crews will continue to respond to all emergency calls and will be wearing appropriate personal protective equipment and following health practices as recommended by the CDC and other health organizations. Paid leave will be provided for employees who test positive or are put under quarantine."

Critical work that continues includes service restoration, emergency system repairs, damaged meter repair or replacement, critical equipment replacement, critical capital work and facility repairs.

bmcfarren@ljtdmail.com