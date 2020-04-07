Following Gov. Jared Polis’s orders to cease dine-in activities and services for 30 days effective as of March 17, restaurants across the lower Arkansas Valley have had to adapt to rapidly changing circumstances.
Following is a list of restaurants from Fowler, La Junta, Las Animas and other areas that are providing delivery and/or takeout options.
If you are not on this list and are operating, please contact the newspaper and we’ll publish that information.
10th Hole Bar & Grill
91 S Play Park Hill Dr, Rocky Ford
Phone: (719) 254-7528
Services: Delivery / takeout (delivery to Rocky Ford only)
11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. | 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Angel’s Baby Dreams
220 Elm Avenue, Rocky Ford
Phone: (719) 928-1342
Services: Delivery / takeout (delivery to La Junta, Manzanola, Swink, Ordway
Bamboo Panda
313 Colorado Ave, La Junta
Phone: (719) 384-9880
Services: Takeout
Boss Hogs
808 E. 3rd Street, La Junta
Phone: (719) 384-7879
Services: Delivery / takeout
11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Carl's Jr.
500 W 1st St, La Junta
(719) 384-9618
Services: Delivery / takeout
Delivery between 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Carmen's Restaurant
625 Carson Ave, Las Animas
Phone: 456-0577
Services: Delivery / takeout
Tues. - Thurs. 11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. | Fri. - Sun. 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Christine's Restaurant
209 N. 2nd Street, Rocky Ford
Phone: (719) 254-3833
Services: Takeout
7 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Dairy Queen
325 6th St, Las Animas
Phone: (719) 456-2345
Services: Delivery / takeout
Delicia's Tamal House
3214 W 3rd Street, La Junta
Phone: (719) 241-3300
Services: Drive through / takeout
8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Errand Runner
La Junta area
Phone: (719) 469-6178
Services: Delivery
Feeling Saucy Cantina
212 Main Street, Ordway
Phone: (719) 267-3996
Services: Delivery / takeout
Felisa's Mexican Restaurant
27948 Frontage Road, La Junta
Phone: (719) 384-4814
Services: Delivery / takeout
11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Frontier Diner
213 Grand Avenue, Cheraw
Phone: (719) 853-6208
Services: Takeout
6 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Jodi's Bar and Grill
208 Santa Fe Avenue, La Junta
Phone: (719) 384-1408
Serivces: Deliver / takeout
Tues. - Friday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. | Tues. - Sat. 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Johnny's Sub Shop
Colorado Ave., La Junta
Phone: (719) 221-2605
Services: Takeout
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Kimi’s Cafe
Ordway
Phone: (719) 417-1025
Services: Takeout
LA Cafe
Las Animas
Phone: (719) 456-0434
Services: Delivery / takeout
Mon. - Fri. 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. | Sat. 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. | Sun. 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
La Familia Restaurant
524 Bent Avenue, Las Animas
Phone: (719) 468-4778
Services: Delivery / takeout (delivery to Las Animas only)
Mon. - Tues. 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. | Thurs. - Sat. 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Tacos
17 E 3rd St, La Junta
Phone: (719) 384-8333
Services: Takeout
Mexico City Cafe
1617 Raton Avenue, La Junta
Phone: (719) 384-9818
Services: Delivery / takeout (delivery to La Junta only)
Mon. - Fri. 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. | Sat. 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. | Sun. Closed
Papa Gigi’s Italian Grill
Papa Gigi’s Italian Grill is temporarily closed.
27866 Frontage Road, La Junta
Phone: (719) 384-1939
Phat Willies
510 E Cranston Avenue, Fowler
Phone: (719) 225- 6528
Services: Delivery / takeout
Richard's Ribz
306 N 8th Street, Rocky Ford
Phone: (406) 489-0475
Services: Takeout
Wed., Sat., Sun. Opens at 11:30 a.m.
Salsa Taqueria
207 w Cranston Ave, Fowler
Phone: (719) 826-2220
Services: Takeout
Sand Cherry Coffee
208 Main Street, Ordway
Phone: (719) 267-3353
Services: Delivery / takeout (delivery to Ordway area only)
SoCo FroYo
14 W 3rd Street, La Junta
Phone: (719) 468-7300
Services: Delivery / Takeout
Mon. - Fri. 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. | Sat. 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. | Sun. 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Subway
2nd Street & E Cranston Avenue, Fowler
Services: Takeout
Thaxton's Market
117 Bent Avenue, Las Animas
Phone: (719) 456-0611
Services: Delivery, normal shopping
Mon. - Sat. 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. | Sun. 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Thaxton’s Market
214 S Main Street, Fowler
Phone: (719) 263-4281
Services: Delivery, normal shopping
Mon. - Sat. 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. | Sun. 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
The Coffea Shop
209 N Main Street, Rocky Ford
Phone: +1 (719) 200-9505
Services: Delivery / takeout
7 a.m. - 1 p.m.
The Farmhouse
106 West 1st Street, La Junta
Phone: (719) 320-5421
Services: Delivery / takeout (20-mile delivery radius)
Mon. - Fri. 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. | 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Village In
The Village Inn at 5 Walmart way is now closed completely. No takeout is available.
If you would like to have your restaurant / business added to this directory contact Christian Burney at cburney@ljtdmail.com