Thanks to the Arc Thrift Stores, The Salvation Army Pueblo Corps food bank received a ton of much needed support.

On Friday morning, representatives of the Denver-based Thrift Stores delivered 2,000 pounds on non-perishable goods donated by customers of the network of Arc Thrift Stores.

For its work in promoting and protecting the human rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and actively supporting their full inclusion and participation in communities, Arc was declared an essential business by the governor.

Although its thrift stores — including the facility in the Sunset Plaza shopping center — currently are closed, Arc donation sites throughout the state continue to accept gifts of clothing, non-perishable food and money.

With some of the fruits of that benevolence bestowed Friday in the Salvation Army’s ongoing fight against hunger, especially in the current virus-centric climate.

"We work with the statewide Food Task Force," noted Janet Foos, volunteer coordinator for Arc Thrift. "And as part of that work, we are partnering today with the Salvation Army. We heard on a call last week that there was a need here, so yesterday, we got together 2,000 pounds of food, which was donated by customers throughout the Front Range.

"We have a warehouse in Denver and we supply food through the task force and Volunteers of America."

From its headquarters at 401 S. Prairie Ave., The Salvation Army Pueblo Corps has been distributing food, in a drive-through format, five days a week.

"There really aren’t enough words to express how grateful we are," said Capt. Marina Martinez. "At the beginning of this crisis, we were a little bit worried about what we were going to do for food. But thanks to donors like this, we are fulfilling the community’s needs.

"Arc is a very faithful partner."

Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., food parcels are handed out in a safe, socially distant manner on the west side of the Salvation Army headquarters.

"It’s open to anybody," Martinez said of the distribution service. "It’s been picking up a lot, especially this week. A lot of people have come by. As the crisis goes on, the more people we see coming by."

For seniors and other high-risk individuals, food parcels may be scheduled for delivery by calling 543-3656.

Lloyd Lewis, president and CEO of Arc, termed it an "honor" to give back to one of the communities served by Arc.

""At this time of the virus crisis, we are doing more and more to support the community," Lewis said in a telephone interview Friday. "We delivered a ton of food today and we are prepared to deliver more, as needed. We are just very pleased to be able to help."

Lewis said a cache of materials, including domestics, also was donated to PAWS for Life in Pueblo.

"We are delighted to be playing a part in helping the community through this awful time," he added.

Foos said Friday’s endowment of sustenance to the Salvation Army was made possible only through the generosity of the Arc faithful.

"At this time, if you are out shopping for groceries, we ask that you stop and pick up a few extra items," Foos said. "Most of our donation centers and stores are near a King Soopers or Safeway. So please, drop those items off so we can continue to fill orders like this one."

In Pueblo, the Arc donation site is located at 3105 N. Elizabeth St. and can be reached by calling 543-1006.

