The Colorado Joint Budget Committee has to prepare budget recommendations for the state and have a budget approved and to the governor’s desk by June 30.

But with the COVID-19 crisis forcing the General Assembly to be postponed, and with the state’s financial outlook changing daily, the budget work that is usually done by now has been on hold as well.

But the budget must get done, and the JBC has announced a plan of action on a timeline for completing its work.

The JBC aims to finalize the Long Bill, School Finance Act, and any budget-related bills by the end of May to allow state departments, local governments, school districts, and others the time necessary to finalize their budgets by the end of the fiscal year on June 30, according to a news release issued by General Assembly Democrats.

The JBC will use the next few weeks to gather information with the goal of releasing new, publicly available figure setting documents by late April.

The JBC’s plan right now is to begin meeting again in early May, but is subject to adjustment if necessary.

Prior to the General Assembly recess, the JBC was largely finished with the budget. But the drastic general fund reductions identified in the March revenue forecast as COVID-19 began to take hold in Colorado paired with uncertainty in revenue collections and taxpayer behavior moving forward require the JBC to reconsider prior budgetary decisions, according to a letter the committee wrote about is plan of action.

"As the budgetary implications change day to day, the JBC continues to collaborate with Colorado’s budget experts across multiple agencies and departments to update the sate’s budget outlook," the letter states.

Rep. Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo, the leader of the JBC, said recently that the committee is anticipating looking to cut some $2 billion out of the state budget and that a number of hard discussions will have to be had when figuring out the budget.

This year’s state budget totaled $32.5 billion.

"The JBC is committed to a transparent, accountable and responsible budget process that allows us time to gather information on how this crisis is impacting state revenues and work through how we can minimize the impact of severe budgets cuts on Coloradans," Esgar said in a statement issued Thursday. "We are prioritizing public health and safety as we work to protect core priorities such as K-12 education, and craft a balanced budget that supports Colorado families and gets our economy moving again."

