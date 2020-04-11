We all have been inspired by tales of humanity that have emerged during the coronavirus pandemic.

But sadly, there always will be those who cannot resist the urge to be ugly.

I saw one such incident at Walmart this past Thursday in which an older couple scoffed at someone wearing a mask. (They were not wearing one, of course, even though the governor and innumerable health experts have advised us to do that.) The person wearing the mask just looked at them, shook his head sadly and moved on.

The older couple looked at each other and smirked.

Also, about half of the shoppers were not wearing a mask.

Discouraging.

Then I received a note from a longtime friend who I know to be very credible. He told me about a recent incident on a local bus.

The young man, who struggles to make ends meet and recently saw his hours cut significantly at the restaurant at which he works, was on a city bus heading to King Soopers to buy some groceries.

The man sneezed and did his best to sneeze into his elbow.

One of two women on the bus nearby called him a “fat MF,” according to my friend, and one spat in his face.

The bus driver called police, and that woman and her companion have been banned from riding city buses, at least for now.

As my friend pointed out, “How needless this was, how cruel! What are people thinking? Why are they so lacking in compassion or understanding of their fellow human beings?

“Just because someone sneezes in public does not mean they have coronavirus, and certainly, if they are trying to be considerate and sneezing into an elbow, why should they be accosted and assaulted? Unbelievable!”

Obviously, the second incident I’ve described here, while ugly, is probably very rare. However, the first one I described, I would imagine, is fairly typical. I base that belief on the number of calls and emails we get from people who believe the pandemic is not real and is politically motivated.

Folks, especially now in these challenging times, there is no place for ignorance and cruelty. This is a time in which we rally together as Americans, as Coloradans and Puebloans.

Together, we will get through this. But if we choose to ignore informed advice and show contempt for our fellow citizens, this pandemic and its effects will go on.

Plus, if we continue to be so divisive, what will we have when this is all over?

I’ve heard a lot of people said, “I can’t wait until we get back to normal.”

I would like to argue, “I don’t want us to get back to normal. I want us to be better. To be more respectful of each other. To be tolerant of others’ opinions. To be open-minded and not lose our ability to think and reason because some TV ”news“ networks try to persuade us to think one way or another.

In the meantime, let’s stay 6 feet apart. Let’s wash our hands over and over. Let’s stay home.

And when we all go outside in the weeks or months ahead, let’s appreciate what we’ve been through and how truly fortunate we are to live here, in Pueblo, in Colorado and in the United States.

Steve Henson is editor of The Pueblo Chieftain. He can be reached at 719-544-3520, ext. 410; at shenson@chieftain.com; on Twitter @SteveHensonME.