Public health officials from the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment announced Sunday five additional COVID-19 cases in Pueblo County.

The additional cases are 61-year-old male, 40-year-old female, 44-year-old female, 87-year-old female and 97-year-old female.

Pueblo County now has a total of 63 confirmed positive cases among Pueblo County residents.

Seven additional positive cases are from individuals residing in other counties (one from Alamosa, one from Crowley County, one from Huerfano County, one from Douglas County, one from Fremont County, one from Rio Grande, one from Custer County).

There have been 524 tests administered in Pueblo County. There have been 431* negative results with 18 tests results still pending, and three tests unable to be read and determined unsatisfactory. To date, three Pueblo County residents have passed away.

*(Negative test results reflect only those reported by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and do not include those negatives results from tests administered through private labs).