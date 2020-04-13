A collaboration between Pueblo Community College and Parkview Medical Center has provided critical personal protection equipment to Parkview’s frontline workers in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In early April, Jeremy Couch, Parkview’s EMS coordinator, contacted Joey Mathews, director of PCC’s STEM program, with a request for help.

Namely, 200 headbands, the device that connects and holds in place the protective plastic face shields worn by medical staff.

The headbands are made of polylactic acid, a thermoplastic from renewable resources. Using one of the 3-D printers in PCC’s STEM Center, Mathews created a prototype.

After giving the green light to the prototype, Couch ordered the filament through Amazon, with the order paid for by Parkview.

"Each band takes nearly 90 minutes to create," Mathews explained.

Using six printers running at capacity, Mathews — who did the printing on her own as PCC is educating students remotely — was able to print about 30 headbands a day, which then were collected by Couch for delivery to the Pueblo Kiwanis Club, of which he is a member.

It was the responsibility of club members to attach the bands to the shields.

"I am so excited to be able to help the community during this desperate time," said Mathews. "PCC and Parkview have always had a great relationship and have helped each other in the past, so it’s great to keep this relationship going and help out when things are needed.

"We always want to be here for the community."

The face shields were put to immediate use by doctors, nurses and other front-line staff, with the whole of the 200 headbands delivered by Monday.

"This is an incredible asset to our frontline staff at Parkview," said communications specialist Racheal Morris. "Our men and women are working tirelessly for our community. We are so thankful for the support of PCC to provide our staff protection and comfort against COVID-19."

