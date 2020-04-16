The following is one of 12 candidate profiles that will run over the course of April. Each candidate received the same questionnaire. The 12 candidates are vying for two spots on the Pueblo West Metro District board as Directors Terry Zupan and Mike French who are not seeking reelection.

A metro district candidate who would like to see responsible economic growth in Pueblo West is vying for a seat during the May 5 board election.

Josh Allison, 31, is the owner of Pueblo West Storage & Office Complex who has studied business management and communications. He has lived in Pueblo West for four years and is a native of Pueblo.

Allison said he believes, "Pueblo West is currently missing many businesses, including restaurants, retail and others. Bringing in more business will not only create more jobs and infrastructure, but it will also help bring in revenue to our metro district which will allow more funds to spend on things we need such as street repair.“

Allison said he is in favor of an aquatic center which will be funded in part by $1 million from Pueblo County voters approved last November and $430,000 from the district. He said the center would be "a great addition to our community," to provide activities for all ages.

"Pueblo West is growing and an aquatic center will be a great draw to families looking to move to our community. It will create jobs and will also serve as another stream of revenue that can be used to better our community," Allison said.

Because he is an advocate of growth, Allison said the proposed aquatic center, civic center and convention center along with housing and commercial developments envisioned along district-owned property on Spaulding are "all positive things."

"Of course, it has to make financial sense but these (amenities) can be a springboard for so many new jobs and businesses and a great way to better our community,“ he said.

On May 5, Pueblo voters will decide the fate of the Black Hills Energy electric franchise agreement which will impact 6,446 customers the utility serves in Pueblo West.

"I look at the pros and cons of the issue and I realize that it makes sense for Pueblo to provide its own power. However, I feel there are too many unknowns for me to hop on board - I'm just not sure if we are completely ready for it at this point," Allison said.

Other issues Allison said he would like to tackle are street repairs as well as complaints about permitting taking too long.

"I have ideas and plans to streamline these issues. I look to help with economic growth and make it an easy process for businesses to obtain permits and help develop our community," he said.

Allison and his wife Kayla have two daughters ages 3 and 1.

