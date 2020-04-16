In spite of the World Health Organization’s warning, it seems like a safe bet that people are drinking more wine (and other alcoholic beverages) during their time in quarantine to relieve stress, boredom or whatever.

You may be one of them. If you are, then it might be of interest that an area wine producer recently won several awards in an international competition.

The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey earned a double gold medal for its 2017 Colorado Merlot Divinity, a type of dessert wine, in the Jerry Mead New World International Wine Competition in California. The competition was held earlier this year, just before much of the country went into lockdown as a result of COVID-19.

The Winery, which is located in Canon City, also won a gold medal for its 2018 Monterey Chardonnay, as well as seven silver medals and six bronze medals.

In an international field of competitors, that’s pretty impressive. Especially when you consider that this region is far better known for its chile than its fermented grape beverages.

So, for those who do partake of a little wine now and then, raise a glass to toast our neighbors on their successes. And, in case you were wondering, The Winery does handle delivery orders from its website.