The night Jersey Garoutte’s senior season on the soccer field was set to begin, CHSAA first announced postponing the spring sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Garoutte, last year’s leading scorer and this year’s team captain for the Pueblo West girls soccer team, was set to begin her final year as a Cyclone against rival Centennial that night.

The match was postponed, and now it seems her entire season will be lost.

“Obviously, I was pretty crushed,” the senior said. “But the worst part for me was seeing how sad my teammates were. This was going to be a big recruiting year for a lot of them, and I know how much they were looking forward to it. A lot of girls were crying, and I felt pretty helpless - especially as the captain and even just as a leader.”

Garoutte said she was especially looking forward to her senior season.

Her first three seasons, she said, were mostly spent working to be recruited and earn a college scholarship.

That pressure was off this season. Garoutte has committed to play Division II soccer at Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kan.

“My first three years playing were business for me, especially with the constant pressure to be recruited and get looks,” she said. “For my senior year, I really just wanted to try and have fun and bond with my team since I was already committed.”

As a junior, Garoutte scored a team-high 20 goals, had 12 assists and 52 points. She earned a spot on the all South-Central League first team, guiding Pueblo West to an 8-7 overall record.

Her skills, leadership and work ethic helped earn her a spot at Fort Hays in the fall.

Garoutte, who has been playing soccer since she was seven, said she’s thrilled to continue her playing career at the next level, as well as begin her college experience.

“I’m so excited!” she said. “I got paired up with my roommates the week before we got let out of school and I’m regularly in contact with my roomie, coaches and my team does these group calls. Coach Blake sent us our workout plans that start up from now until our report date in August.”

Garoutte is one of several high school athletes who trained at Paul and Remy Andrada’s FAST gym in Pueblo.

She and her twin brother Jax Garoutte -- a state champion wrestler at Pueblo County -- also train together. Garoutte said that while gyms and the school are closed, she and her brother have helped keep each other in shape during quarantine.

“My brother and I start our days off with a run,” Garoutte said. “We’re lucky enough to have some weights and other equipment that we use to tone. Jax usually makes most of the arm workouts and I make most of the leg workouts. After working on homework, I will usually go outside to get some touches on the (soccer) ball the same day”

Garoutte, the senior class president, also stays on top of her studies.

Pueblo West has gone to remote learning for the rest of the year. After working out, Garoutte focuses her attention on her classes.

Garoutte carves out time for school work after working out. She takes college classes in addition to an advanced high school curriculum.

As class president, Garoutte is even still working to help younger student council members prepare for next year.

“We have already started doing group calls for the student council preparing for next year,” Garoutte said.

Working out, high school and college courses and working with next year’s student council have helped keep Garoutte on track while at home during the state’s stay-at-home order.

Garoutte said it would be easy to relax, but luckily she’s been able to keep busy.

“It’s hard to not feel like this is an early summer break,” she said. “But we try to keep our days structured. That helps me feel like I can’t just go on summer break right now.”

In addition to her love of soccer, Garoutte adores animals. She is a vegetarian and her least favorite subject in school is math.

At Fort Hays the soccer standout said she plans on majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Over the summer she plans on shadowing a local speech therapist and is going to attempt to learn American Sign Language online.

With her high school soccer career coming to a close, Garoutte looks back on her decision to play soccer at Pueblo West as one of the best decisions she’s made.

“The decision to come to Pueblo West was based on soccer,” she said. “There was a lot of pressure for me to go to County with my brother. But coach (Tim) Decker and the Pueblo West soccer team has always had my heart.

“I have so many great memories that I’ve made there.”

