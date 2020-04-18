Pictured with the plaque he received in appreciation of serving as the Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center’s Chief of Medical Staff over the past year is Patrick Smith, M.D., M.P.H. Dr. Smith graciously donated the honorarium he received to the AVRMC Auxiliary which uses funds to purchase medical equipment for the hospital, make donations to the Otero Junior College Nursing/Health Program and Hospice, and other charitable activities. He has been a member of AVRMC’s Medical Staff since September 1, 2013. Dr. Smith practices Family Medicine with Obstetrics at Valley-Wide Health Systems in La Junta where he is also the Medical Director.