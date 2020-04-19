Pueblo Central High School is widely renowned as a piece of the city’s history.

The first home of the Wildcats was built in 1882, where the building still stands today, and is a part of the National Register of Historic Places. Though the original building has been renovated and converted into an apartment building, the new home of the Wildcats is a monument of its own.

Whether it be the fire that burned down all but the east wing of the new building in 1917, or the long-standing rivalry of the Bell Game, Central has contributed an abundance to Pueblo’s history.

A huge part of the story is the Ranson family, as their name has been synonymous with the boys basketball program for the last 61 years.

Before Jimmie Earl "Jim" Ranson spent 30 years coaching the boys basketball team, he was an athletic star of his own.

In his youth, Ranson played four sports: basketball, baseball, track and competed in one season of football for Canon City High School, lettering 11 times.

Ranson continued his four-sport athletic career for Colorado A&M, which is now Colorado State University, where he played in College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, his senior year.

In 1950, Ranson earned his degree but was also runner-up for the Nye Award, which is presented to CSU’s most outstanding male athlete.

Two years later, he began a five-year career playing for the New York Yankees.

After returning to Colorado, Ranson began teaching and coaching for District 60.

He led the Central basketball team to a record of 238 wins, 133 losses and nine state tournaments – two of which the team took second place (1964 and 1965).

In 1972, Ranson began coaching Central’s baseball team, where he posted a record of 82 wins and 39 losses.

"He was just bigger than life," said Brad Ranson, his son and current head coach of the boys basketball team.

Staying involved with Pueblo meant the most to his father, Brad said, because helping people was something he loved.

"He was a man of few words, but when he said something you know he meant it," Brad said. "There are stories where he wouldn’t really share because he held stuff in, but there were times where he would go out and help kids — whatever he had to do to make their life better. Going out and buying them meals, providing them shoes, pants, shirts – he had such a big heart and did so much for kids and I saw that growing up. That just happened time after time."

While flourishing in his most important career to date, Ranson was also raising a family with his wife, Rochelle.

Growing up, Brad and his two brothers didn’t get a chance to play for their father at Central because when he and his siblings were in high school open enrollment wasn’t an option.

"We had boundaries back then, but playing against him was really neat," Brad said. "I think having the opportunity to play for him would have been even better, because he was just so knowledgeable. His presence just reamed respect."

As a result, the Ranson siblings played for South High School.

Reflecting on his own preps career, Brad recalled he had the opportunity to play for Bobby Graham, whom he called one of the best players to come out of Pueblo.

But Brad said competing against his dad was fun — and it added a different aspect to a family that spent much of their lives in sports.

"Growing up in the Central legacy, with all the great players that went through there – we were so fortunate to be a part of that and watch those guys and emulate them," Brad said.

Not being able to play for his father left Brad and his siblings with a sort of longing, he said. Instead, they would play in the backyard, and chose which player they wanted to be like.

"Doug Hook and Ed Smith and Terry Snyder, we could go on and on with the people that went through the halls of Central High School. Being a part of Central High School was something we always wanted to do," Brad said.

But witnessing the impact his father had on the city is what inspired Brad Ranson to follow in his footsteps.

"I started in the business world for GMAC, and it just wasn’t me," Brad said. "I just wanted to get back into athletics. I had an opportunity to work with Dave Dudley out at Pueblo County first, and then from County I went over with Ed Renck. I got the head job after Ed Renck retired, but basically, I always wanted to walk in my dad’s footsteps."

Brad took over in 1997 and has since kept his father’s legendary coaching alive.

Leading the team for 19 seasons before a short-lived retirement from 2016 to 2018, Brad is back teaching the boys of Central the game of basketball — but more importantly, the life lessons he once witnessed his father teach.

"There’s nothing better than being a part of the Pueblo community, having the opportunity to touch kids’ lives," Brad said. "Just do the same thing my dad did — it’s just awesome. I love going to work every day, at Central High School. I love the kids, just like he did.

"It sounds like I’m living his life in a way. But it’s not all about winning; it’s about making these kids responsible young men."

Ranson was recognized for his contributions to Central’s basketball program just 12 years after his son started coaching.

On Feb. 20, 2009, the court Ranson dedicated three decades of his life to was officially renamed the Jim Ranson Court – something Brad said really touched his father.

"He thought that was the greatest thing," Brad said.

But the matriarch of the Ranson family made this legacy that remains truly possible.

"She was our No. 1 fan, my dad’s No. 1 fan," Brad said. "She was such an avid sports person; growing up in our family that’s all we did. She was there 24/7 for us which was really cool — to have that kind of staple in our lives."

The Ranson family suffered a great loss this Easter when Rochelle, "the backbone and MVP" of their clan, passed away.

Brad reflected on how the impact his father had on the community has helped with the family’s recent loss.

"These kids grow up and they come back – all these people that call and send their sympathies. It’s amazing the amount of people that do that. He’s touched so many people’s lives and I’m experiencing the same thing. You go out and do good things for these young kids, and they appreciate that, and their parents appreciate that. They come back 5, 10, 15 years later. It’s kind of circular; it’s something I look forward to," he said.

"His legacy lives on today — and being a part of it is unbelievable."

