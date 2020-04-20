Although Pueblo School District 60 remains shut down in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the wheels that will carry it to the future continue to roll.

The important work connected to the $218 million bond approved by voters in November (#BuildD60 Bond Program) remains on schedule, district officials note.

All bonds were sold in January, with proceeds from the sale received at that time. To date, $15 million has been spent, primarily for engineering and design of not only the new construction of East and Centennial high schools — the key projects in the program — but also for infrastructural work at 11 other D60 schools.

During an April 9 special meeting, the D60 board of education approved spending $477,000 and $469,000 from the Capital Projects Bond Fund to repair the electrical systems of Highland Park and Minnequa elementary schools, respectively.

"The replacement will be completed based on District 60 specifications and will be overseen by district staff to make sure the re-wire meets schools’ needs,“ said Bob Lawson, executive director of facilities and construction management.

In addition to the electrical work set to begin at Highland Park and Minnequa, nine schools will have doors replaced, with engineering and design currently underway for that project. Lawson points out that in 2017, the state passed requirements mandating that school doors have locking mechanisms and be code-compliant.

A roof replacement also is planned at Highland Park, and at present, the district is requests for proposals for that project.

A central piece of the bond project is the continued involvement of stakeholders and the community at large.

All town hall forums, community and citizen group meetings, and district engagements with MOA Architecture and HGF Architects Inc. — the designers of the new East and Centennial — are taking place as scheduled: albeit remotely through cyberspace.

“We are navigating the virtual world so we can keep the work of our bond program moving forward,” D60 Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso said. “Interestingly, the new virtual meetings have already proved to be successful with a larger number of active participants viewing and engaging with this important dialog.”

On April 22, the second of five planned town hall forums on the design and construction of the new East and Centennial will begin at 6 p.m. through the D60 Vimeo streaming service: vimeo.com/user101330299

Representatives of MOA Architecture, HGF Architects Inc. and the district will provide information as well as answer questions and concerns from those taking part remotely..

“The meeting will be held online and community members will be able to provide input using their cellphones and computers,” explained Dalton Sprouse, the district's director of communications. “By streaming this event live, our hope is that more people will have access. It is also very likely that we could gather even more community input by streaming the meeting, which would be great.”

During the first forum, which attracted an estimated 100 people to Rawlings Public Library, 21st-century approaches to designing schools and the learning spaces within were introduced, with video profiles of newly constructed schools around the nation exposing attendees to educational trends that fit the fast-changing needs of students.

Facilitators, including members of the architectural design team, accepted ideas and feedback from attendees while “gauging their general interest in some of these trends in educational design, such as shared and open learning spaces, multi-use areas, aesthetics, detached versus attached campuses, and much more,” Sprouse explained.

“Utilizing live-voting technology and other interactions, those in attendance were able to immediately give concrete, measurable feedback that representatives from MOA and HGF could incorporate into their notes.”

When it comes to the task of designing schools that address the needs and wants of the community, students and staff, community town halls are but one tool being used.

“Visioning meetings with school and district executives, learning services and student support services have been taking place,” Sprouse said. “These meetings have the goal of creating a design that meets current educational goals. Feedback is regularly gathered from the Design Advisory Group, comprised of a group of administrators, students and community members from each of the two schools.”

In February, members of both groups toured three schools in the Denver and Colorado Springs areas to see, first-hand, the possibilities that exist in 21st century education landscape.

Architectural work will continue through 2020, at which point the project’s contractor, H.W. Houston Construction, will begin construction of the buildings that will serve as the new East and Centennial, on the current school properties.

If the district is successful in securing Building Excellent Schools Today Grants, new buildings to replace Sunset Park Elementary School and Franklin School of Innovation also would be constructed.

"The two schools have large price tags for improvements as part of the bond program — an estimated $4.76 million and and $6.57 million, respectively — and new construction would not only save those funds, but allow for new construction at a steep discount,“ said Lawson.

The selection of the two schools for the BEST Grant application, Lawson noted, was not random. Rather, it was based on the schools’ high Facility Condition Index scores: the amount of repairs and repair costs identified for each school compared with the amount of repairs planned in the bond projects for each.

"The schools are located in two separate areas of town in neighborhoods that have demographics that support the need to better accommodate families,“ Lawson added.

The hearing to award BEST Grants was scheduled for May, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be rescheduled some time in the summer.

