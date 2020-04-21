The Better Together Virtual Walk

Special Olympics Colorado's Better Together Virtual Walk presented by Friday Health Plans is set for Saturday. The event begins at 9:30 a.m. with music and warm-ups followed by the Virtual Opening Ceremony and encourages movement, celebrates community and raises critical funds for its athletes.

The walk is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. with the audio file that was emailed in advance. Anyone who can’t join the walk live can participate anytime after the event with the downloadable file.

Registrants will enjoy a 60-minute virtual walk (or movement of your choice) with audio guided by Special Olympics Colorado athletes. The event also includes prize drawings and announcements from special guests.

Preregistration is required by 5 p.m. Friday at classy.org/event/better-together-virtual-walk/e278712.

A $15 suggested donation may be made during the process (free for athletes). All are welcome with or without a contribution.

Participants must register by Wednesday to be entered into the prize drawings.

Prizes will be given throughout the event and include a Smart TV, 5 pack of classes to Orangetheory Fitness, $50 gift card to Jet's Pizza and club Level Rockies tickets.

Pueblo library district earns

honors for budget reporting

The Pueblo City-County Library District earned honors from the Government Finance Officers Association for excellence in budget reporting.

PCCLD’s finance department received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. Out of more than 1,600 participants, the award recognizes the commitment to achieve a rating of proficient in nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines include how well the district’s budget serves as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide and a communications device.

A Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation was presented to PCCLD’s Associate Executive Director Sherri L. Baca, CPA, CPFO and senior accountant Jeanette Cortez, the individuals responsible for authoring the district’s budget.

"I am tremendously proud of the accomplishments of the library's finance team — these two awards have been earned by the Pueblo City-County Library District each year for the past 13 plus years. The level of excellence maintained by the library in terms of financial reporting and budgeting speaks to our level of commitment to transparency and accountability in fulfilling our mission," said Baca.

PCCLD also earned the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the library district’s 2018 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report. The certificate recognizes achievement in governmental accounting and financial reporting.

Judged by an impartial panel, the CAFR meets the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" to communicate the district’s financial story.

Forest Service releases

new online tool

The Rocky Mountain Region of the USDA Forest Service is releasing a new online tool as a place to find recreation updates and closures for any of the 24 national forests and grasslands across Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

The Rocky Mountain Region continues to ask all forest and grassland visitors engaging in dispersed recreation, such as hiking, mountain biking or river rafting, to take extra precautions and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. Also participants need to prepare for limited or no services, such as restroom facilities and garbage collection and to pack out trash and human waste.

All offices are conducting business and providing virtual services.

For specific forest and grassland information, go to the region’s forest and grassland directory.

To access the online tool, go to usfs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/