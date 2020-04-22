Flashlights, Mr. Mayor

Let me get this right, Mr. Pueblo Mayor. You qualify your opening the golf courses as a first step in opening our economy. Where is this stated beforehand on any template of your agenda that this was supposed to happen? Of course, your clubs did have some dust on them.

Oh yes Mr. Mayor, you had to go to New York to learn how to be a mayor, Class 101. Oh yes, shine flashlights in the sky to show Pueblo cares about this virus. Oh yes, dedicating the north Interstate 25 artwork was a real emotional shake-in-your-knees moment. What a complete waste of money this mayor is. If this was to be a solidification of our City Council, then does the Titanic ring a bell?

I say get rid of this mayor nonsense and get back to the real business of the city of Pueblo. Elect real people with no political or race-biased agendas to the City Council. Then we can take care of business. Don't waste our money any more Pueblo.

Jim Prelesnik, Pueblo

Trump and insurrection

President Donald Trump has egged on a handful of groups that have converged on a few statehouses to demand the reopening of the economy ― the health of the American people be damned. Most of us chafe at the lock down for good reasons, but few of us want to risk infection with COVID-19, for equally good reasons.

It is unseemly for a president to foment sedition. Think: “Liberate Virginia.” But here we are. It is entirely in character for Trump.

Trump is the kind of guy who would invite you out for a drink and dinner, stick you with the bill, start a fight on his way out, let you finish it, then tell the police he didn’t know you and that you started it.

If you don’t believe that, you haven’t been paying attention.

Richard MacIndoe, Pueblo

Keep the faith

Disappointed Bernie Sanders supporters have an excellent opportunity to keep his dream of a better America alive by getting out the vote for Andrew Romanoff in his drive to face off against Cory Gardner in the coming Senate race.

His primary opponent, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, has name recognition, the support of the party establishment and an impressive campaign war chest, much of it from out-of-state donors. What he lacks is the enthusiasm and ideals to strive for real change in American life. Romanoff has these.

Keep the faith. Stay engaged.

Robert Porath, Boulder