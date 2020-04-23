Grab ’n Go meals to be offered at six locations in Pueblo West

Pueblo West youth will have several opportunities to partake of Grab ’n Go meals when School District 70 restarts it’s free meal program Monday.

Any student under the age of 19 will receive two lunches and two breakfasts with each meal bag. Curbside pick up is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at Liberty Point Middle School, 484 S. Maher Dr. and Skyview Middle School, 1037 Camino de Bravo.

Grab and Go meals also will be delivered via First-Student School Bus from 11 a.m. to noon Monday and Wednesday at Stonegate Village Apartments, 393 E. Spaulding Ave.; Pueblo West Campground, 480 E. McCulloch Blvd.; Memorial Recreation Center near East George Drive and Stewart Drive; and Liberty Point Mobile Home Park at Dawnview Drive and South Tolstoi.

Social distancing rules will apply at all locations. Parents and children are asked to wear a facial mask during pick up.

Parents can purchase a meal bag for $6 at curbside pick-up locations only, while adults older than 60 can receive a free meal if picking up food with their grandchildren.

For details, log onto www.district70.org.

