A woman who Pueblo police and firefighters encountered in a disturbance early Saturday taunted them with coughs after she claimed she had "the virus."

At around 3:45 a.m., officers approached an SUV "in the middle" of the road at East 11th and Kingston streets and saw a man who was yelling at a woman with a bloodied face sitting on the ground, according to a tweet by police Capt. Tom Rummel.

"The male was aggressive towards the officers," Rummel said, and police used a Taser on him.

The man and woman told officers the woman had been injured when they were "jumped." The woman, who Rummel said was "uncooperative" with police and firefighters, coughed toward them and said: "Now you have the virus!"

The man was arrested for allegedly violating a restraining order against the woman, Rummel said, and the woman declined to be taken to a hospital after the urging of her relatives.

rlopez@chieftain.com

Twitter: @lopezricardojr