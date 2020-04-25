He blamed it on his roots that he showed up in boots to a high-brow shindig — but in real life, Garth Brooks’ roots have a deep connection to Pueblo.

And more specifically, his ties are to the late Gerald "Jerry" Robbe, the longtime manager of the Colorado State Fair whose vision and drive is credited with moving the expo into the future.

When the megastar learned that Robbe was to be inducted into the Pueblo Hall of Fame in February, he jumped at the chance to produce a short video message in his honor.

It was Robbe who recognized a star in the making, booking Brooks for a free stage at the Colorado State Fair while the young singer was working the Nashville circuit in an attempt to break into the industry.

"Hey everybody, Garth Brooks here," begins the video message. "Just wanted to commend you on the great choice of putting Jerry Robbe into the Pueblo community hall of fame.

"I think every artist either beginning or established just needs somebody that believes in them, especially in the beginning.

"Jerry Robbe was that guy for us. He took a chance on us, brought us into the state fair — and I gotta tell you, we had such fun we had to come back.

"I love Jerry Robbe's family. And again, congratulations to Jerry Robbe and congratulations to the hall of fame It's going to be a great marriage."

Jerry Robbe’s daughter Jane said the personalized message was a great tribute to a man who strived to better the lives of others.

"My dad was always so proud of what he did at the fair," she said. "He did a lot to start people’s careers, and not only Garth’s. He loved that aspect of the job, of being able to help people.

"And that Garth Brooks would do that video really says something about him as a person. It thrilled us to no end."

Brooks’ appearance at that free stage has become the stuff of legend.

Like Woodstock and Altamont, everyone claims to have been there.

Shortly after that bargain-of-a-lifetime show, the stars aligned for Brooks and he began his ascent to superstardom.

But he never forgot Robbe, the fair or Pueblo.

In late 1992, Robbe asked Brooks back to the Fair. As he was already a top-tier artist and collecting a tidy booking fee, Brooks could easily have balked at returning to the small stage and the modest sum Robbe was able to offer.

But Brooks remembered his roots, and sure enough, showed up in boots.

"Country singer Garth Brooks will headline the entertainment at next year's Colorado State Fair, officials announced Monday," declares a news item from a December 1992 edition of the Tulsa World. "Brooks told fair officials he accepted the engagement in part because they showed confidence in him when he was an up-and-coming singer."

At that Sept. 6, 1993 show, Brooks is said to have accepted a rain of flowers from the fans, and even made a special request for crews to work non-stop to build a stage lower to the ground and closer to the crowd.

"It paid off," The Denver Post wrote.

Robbe’s vision in booking Brooks is just part of his legend as manager of the Colorado State Fair.

A Pueblo rancher, Robbe took over as manager in1984 after Dan Lee resigned under pressure. While the arrangement was supposed to be brief, Robbe remained as a manager well into the 1990s, bringing stabilization to what was termed a "roller coaster ride."

In the mid-1980s, when the fair was transformed from a branch of state government into an authority, Robbe was there to see the fair gain a modern sheen, from clean restrooms to a new carnival area to aesthetic touches throughout the grounds.

In 1988, Robbe championed a $2.3 million construction project, funded by a revenue-bond issue, that would see the renovation of buildings and other improvements. At that time, Robbe said improvements and upgrades would enable the fair to become "one of the best in the nation."

It was Robbe who pushed for the construction of what is now the Southwest Motors Events Center, successfully securing $1 million from the Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee, as well as funds from donors and other sources, to bring the $5.5 million project to fruition.

In hindsight, the events center was one of Robbe’s crowning achievements, as the facility has become the hub of not only fair entertainment but events ranging from commencement ceremonies to bull riding to church services.

Robbe also was on board when the Fair expanded from an 11-day event into a 17-day run — it eventually returned to the shorter span — and was instrumental in drumming up off-season business, including the National Little Britches Rodeo, Street Rod Nationals, conventions and sporting events.

It was Robbe’s intention to make the Fair a year-round business, a mission that continues to this day.

He died in 2017 at the age of 83.

