Colorado State University-Pueblo student Morgan Mohalla took a phone call a couple weeks ago from his home in Colorado Springs even though the caller ID said "unknown" on it.

"I saw a call from the unknown number and I was sure that it would be a telemarketer, but when I heard the voice of (CSU-Pueblo) President (Timothy Mottet), I thought he was being courteous enough to call and break some bad news," Mohalla said Monday.

But is was just the opposite.

Mottet was informing the 33-year-old soon-to-be CSU-Pueblo graduate that he was named the 2020 recipient of the Threlkeld Prize for Excellence.

Mohalla was one of six finalists selected from a pool of candidates compiled from nominations by CSU-Pueblo faculty and staff from various university departments.

"I was pretty sure that I didn’t win it. I was the only member of my family to make it to college. So I thought it was an honor just to be nominated," Mohalla, a biology major, said.

"I know that sounds cliche, but I never thought it would be me. I really enjoyed the interview... I realized that I had come so far from where I had been."

Mohalla, who is originally from California and now a resident of Colorado Springs, came to Colorado after being stationed at Fort Carson.

After a stint in the Army as a senior combat medic he said he wanted to continue his education. He took courses at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, but found that classrooms were too crowded for him.

"I felt like I didn’t get the attention I needed so I tried a semester at CSU-Pueblo and I ended up staying because I liked it so much," Mohalla said.

Mohalla said prior to the Army he was a paramedic and did the job again briefly after the Army before he started college at UCCS.

"I always had an interest in biology," he said.

His end goal is to go to medical school and then become a practicing medical doctor.

He’d also like to do medical mission trips.

After high school he worked as a volunteer after Hurricane Katrina. He said it opened his eyes and has led him to want to help those who really need it.

Named for the late Budge Threlkeld, a former administrator and professor, the award is presented to a graduating senior who demonstrates excellence in academic and co-curricular activities as well as in service to the university and to the community. The Threlkeld winner will receive a stipend as well as the first diploma during the commencement ceremonies in December.

Because of the current COVID-19 pandemic graduation will be delayed until December. Mohalla said he plans to walk first during the ceremony.

"This feels like a great accomplishment for me. So it’s important for me to come to the commencement ceremony," he said.

Mohalla will graduate summa cum laude (3.98 GPA) with a Bachelor of Science in biology (biomedical science).

During his tenure at CSU Pueblo, Mohalla helped reestablish the Medical Science Society Club and served as its president, and was a research assistant for the Institute of Cannabis Research, setting up a fruit fly testing lab for cannibidiol (CBD).

"CSU-Pueblo feels more like a community to me. You aren’t just lost in a crowd and there is a lot more research opportunities at CSU-Pueblo," Mohalla said.

With the world going though this pandemic, Mohalla said it is eye-opening for the nation’s medical field.

"Research scientists have been warning about a potential pandemic and luckily this one isn’t as severe as it could have been," he said.

"I think it gives us a new perspective. A lot of patient cultures normally wear face masks and have better hygiene habits with hand-washing and cleanliness."

He said the pandemic reminds citizens that they are in a first-world country with better access to health care, but prevention is a lot more viable than trying to catch up to it after the fact.

"Maybe protecting our own health is something we will see more of when this is all over," Mohalla said.

He said he and other CSU-Pueblo students have had to adapt to distance learning through the pandemic.

"Change is almost never easy or welcomed, but after a few weeks of getting used to distance learning it isn’t too bad," he said.

"I’m doing pretty well with it."

Mohalla said he is excited to be the award winner.

"It’s definitely an accomplishment I am proud of. I never expected it would be me," he said.

"I was bewildered and greatly surprised. After the president called, it was like I was floating."

