Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ revised Safer at Home order allows retail businesses to offer curbside delivery as of Monday and also allows them to phase in a public opening while implementing recommended social distancing practices beginning this Friday.

The Pueblo Mall remains temporarily closed, but there are a number of restaurants and retailers there offering curbside pickup of items as per the updated order, according to General Manager Tim Schweitzer.

Those stores include Boot Barn, Reflections Plus, Pretzelmaker and Avis Car Rental.

Schweitzer said he expects that list to grow and updated information will be provided on the mall’s website at www.ShopPuebloMall.com.

Schweitzer said the mall will continue to support retailers’ to-go services for now, and will fully reopen based on guidance from local health and government authorities.

Many big-box stores are offering curbside pickup, but at the mall the process is a bit different since the stores are tucked inside and many aren’t directly accessible from the parking lot.

Schweitzer said convenient pickup locations have been identified in the parking lot and are clearly marked.

Upon their arrival, shoppers can call or text the store they’re ordering from directly and their order will be delivered to their vehicle by a retail associate at the designated pickup area.

The mall will have curbside pickup available daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., though individual retailer and restaurant hours may vary.

