By Robert Boczkiewicz

The Pueblo Chieftain

DENVER -- A Pueblo criminal pleaded guilty Wednesday to drug and gun crimes that carry a minimum sentence of five years in federal prison.

Joseph Jordan Carrillo entered his pleas at the U.S. District Court for Colorado, in Denver.

Carrillo, also known as "Spooks," was arrested Oct. 11 in Pueblo by state parole officers and other law enforcement authorities. He tried to flee on foot from them when they approached him in a vehicle he was in, according to a court document he signed..

An informant helped authorities find him, according to the document.

In pleading guilty, he admitted to having guns in connection with selling drugs. That crime has the five-year prison term. He also admitted having a gun after being convicted of a felony.

He had a considerable amount of heroin and eight guns when he was caught, according to the document he signed..

When arrested, Carrillo, 27, was a fugitive on the Safe Streets "wanted" list for violating parole from a 2010 conviction in Pueblo District Court. That conviction was for first-degree trespassing, according to a previous report in The Pueblo Chieftain. He was sentenced to three years in state prison and then put on parole.

In the current case, Pueblo Detective Greg Egan turned evidence over to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Colorado, so Carrillo could be prosecuted in federal court. Egan is on a gun crimes task force comprised of the federal ATF bureau and Pueblo police.

The document Carrillo signed stated that at the time of his arrest he had on his person a drug ledger and $1,916 in cash, as well as having heroin, a loaded revolver, and $1,000 in cash in the vehicle.

When authorities executed a search warrant where he lived, they found two shotguns, five handguns, heroin, $14,563 in cash, and another drug ledger, according to the document.

The federal government will take ownership of all of those items, said Judge R. Brooke Jackson, who is presiding over the case.

Carrillo admitted he was selling the heroin as a drug trafficker and had the guns in connection with his narcotics dealings.

The sentencing was conducted by video conferencing due to restrictions as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Carrillo appeared on camera from a facility where he was being held in custody.

Jackson said sentencing will be in July in Denver.

reb1den@aol.com