Pueblo City Council on Monday night approved using $341,000 in half-cent sales tax funds to provide upkeep and maintenance of seven buildings that the city owns for the purpose of job-creating capital projects.

The council passed the resolution to transfer the money from the half-cent fund 4-3, with council members Ray Aguilera, Mark Aliff and Lori Winner casting no votes.

The money will go toward the upkeep of seven buildings owned either by the city, the Pueblo Development Foundation, or the Pueblo Economic Development Corporation.

All of the buildings were constructed for use by future industrial prospects or have been vacated by former tenants.

The city said the appearance and upkeep of the buildings is important when presenting them to prospective tenants looking to bring jobs to Pueblo.

The money from the half-cent sales tax fund will go toward insurance, utilities, and general maintenance at the locations.

According to Mayor Nick Gradisar, $400,000 was transferred from the half-cent fund for this same purpose in 2018 and all but $59,000 of that money has been used up. Gradisar said money from the half-cent fund is specifically authorized to help keep these buildings maintained.

The original resolution would have given $400,000 in half-cent money again, and Aliff wanted to take just $200,000 of half-cent money for it and revisit the fund when it gets low again.

But Council President Dennis Flores countered by amending the resolution to provide $341,000, which combined with the $59,000 still in the fund for building upkeep, brings the maintenance fund back up to $400,000 total.

Aliff said he wanted to take the minimal amount of money possible from the half-cent fund since council recently just used $5 million from it to provide loans and grants for struggling small businesses in Pueblo amid the COVID-19 crisis.

