Hello to all. On Monday, 4/20/2020 Governor Polis unveiled Colorado’s next level in combatting COVID-19, the Safer At Home level. Attached are two documents relative to this. PLEASE, take time to read and consider the information, especially in the first attachment (entitled 4.20.2020 Presentation) beginning on page 16. This is very general guidance, and we expect more specific guidance by the end of this week.

To protect ourselves, our families, our neighbors, and others, we each have a personal responsibility to understand and abide by these measures. We are not even close to being done with this battle to save lives and prevent illness, please continue to do your part (#DoingMyPartCO).

What can you do RIGHT NOW?

ü Read, understand, and comply with public health orders! Public health orders can be found here: https://covid19.colorado.gov/stay-home-except-essential-needs

ü Stay home if you are sick and, if needed, call your medical provider.

ü Wear an appropriate mask if you must go out for an essential activity.

ü If you are in a high risk group, take extra precautions.

ü Cover your cough and/or sneeze.

ü Keep your fingers and hands away from your face.

ü Wash your hands a lot.

ü Stay informed by trusted and reliable sources. Be careful about believing what you read on social media sites. Trusted sources/websites:

o OCHD: https://www.oterogov.com

o Centers for Disease Control: https://www.cdc.gov

o CO State Health Department: https://www.colorado.gov/cdphe

ü Do these things so you will be prepared, and not scared.

ü And remember, “This too shall pass.”