WESTCLIFFE — Crews were battling a 20-acre fire near the Custer/Huerfano County line just east of Custer County Road 458 in the Greenhorn Mountain area on Wednesday.

The fire, dubbed the "Horse Ranch Fire," is burning in grass, aspen and standing dead trees near the 2019 Reveille Fire burn area on U.S. Forest Service Land, said Ralph Bellah, fire information officer.

The fire was reported late Tuesday evening and a five-person engine crew is battling the blaze. Bellah said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

There are no road closures or threatened structures.