Karen Vigil Night city editor @klvigil

Saturday

May 2, 2020 at 3:32 PM


DEATHS


PUEBLO


April 2


Hernandez: Charles Valdemar Hernandez, 82, Angelus Chapel Mortuaries.


April 30


Broome: Viola M. Broome, 92. Montgomery & Steward.


Stever: Paul Gary Stever, 74. Montgomery & Steward.


April 29


Torres: David Torres, 71. Angelus.


April 26


Lucero: Paula A. Lucero, 65. Angelus.


Beulah


Bryant: John Patrick Bryant, 87, of Beulah, April 27. Montgomery & Steward.


Castle Pines


Lawrence: Larry C. Lawrence, 89, of Castle Pines, formerly of Pueblo, April 30. Montgomery & Steward.


BIRTHS


Blea: Born to Meikaya Herrera and Marquos Blea Jr., Pueblo, a son, April 22 at Parkview Medical Center.


Burris: Born to Kacey and Christopher Burris, Pueblo, a son, April 22 at Parkview Medical Center.


Loudy: Born to Mican Herrera and Isaac Loudy, Pueblo, a son, April 23 at Parkview Medical Center.


Martinez: Born to Mariah Arguello and Brandon Martinez, Pueblo, a daughter, April 22 at Parkview Medical Center.


McLeod: Born to Raquel Aragon and Samara McLeod, Pueblo, a son, April 22 at Parkview Medical Center.


Miller: Born to Chelsea and Christopher Miller, Pueblo, a son, April 23 at Parkview Medical Center.


Pagnotta: Born to Destiny and Clinton Pagnotta, Colorado City, a son, April 23 at Colorado City.


Taub: Born to Amanda McNolty and Joseph Taub, Pueblo, a daughter, April 22 at Parkview Medical Center.


Williams: Born to Danielle Quintana and John Williams, Pueblo West, a daughter, April 22 at Parkview Medical Center.


