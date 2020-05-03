The most important task facing the Health District Board at this time is selection of the best management team possible. “It doesn’t matter how good our facility [Bluestem Village] is,” said Board President Johnnie DeLeon, “if we don’t hire an excellent management team, we’re sunk.”

The Health District Board met by teleconference on Wednesday. All members were present: Janet Hill (finances), Diane Fowler (nursing), DeLeon (management), Lynn Horner (for the people) and Paul Yoder (M.D.). In addition, Administrative Assistant Adela Licano was present to tell about present activities from the office.

Management firms under consideration at the present time are Vivage and Senex. DeLeon said the District will consider bids from other management companies, also, if offered.

At the next meeting, planned for May 13, the group decided they will invite Matt Schindler, architect for WDM, to be there to add his expertise on the selection of the management company, and also to consult on foundation, utilities, and backfill materials. The next meeting will also be by teleconference at 1 p.m. At that time, they will also have the Guaranteed Maximum Price bids from contractors Mark Young of Fredericksburg, Colo. and Law Firm of Wichita, Kan. In that meeting, there will be an executive session.

The City of La Junta dug 12 additional pits in designated locations to test the ground under the facility. They hit some form of solid rock at 3 1/2 feet in two locations and 4 1/2 to 5 feet in the other locations. The question remains - is this bedrock or just slabs of stone, not necessarily very large. Most experienced builders in the area tend to the opinion the pieces of solid stone are not too large to crush or remove easily. The foundation only goes down three feet, so no problem there, but the utilities go deeper, at six to eight feet.

Janet Hill had good news to report, in that the survey company found there was a need for 50-56 nursing home beds at this time, and more in the future.

That information was sent off to the Great Western Bank, bond financier.h

Also good news is the sales tax revenue for the month of March, $66,440.05, as compared with $65,000 for the same period in 2019. The cash in hand by the end of the month will be $1.186 million and with assets totaling $1.253 million. That will mean the District can put up the $1 million required by the lender, Great Western Bank, in a month or two, said Hill.

Newly re-elected members of the board - Diane Fowler, Janet Hill and Johnnie DeLeon - will go by the 1904 San Juan Ave. office in person to sign their affadavits and have them notarized by Adela Licano and sent to the State of Colorado.