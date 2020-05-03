According to the National Weather Service this weekend's forecast is shaping up to be sunny and hot with highs ranging from the mid 80’s to low 90’s.

Meteorologist Eric Peterson said that the high on Friday is projected to be in the low 90’s and conditions on the day will remain mostly sunny. During the evening conditions are expected to be partly cloudy with a low around 55.

On Saturday Peterson said that there is a possibility of rain or thunderstorms in the evening, however, that chance is low at around 10%. Conditions on the day are expected to be partly sunny with a high in the low to mid 80’s. For the evening conditions will be mostly clear with a low of 53 expected.

Sunday, will see a bit of a warm-up from Saturday with a high of 89 projected on the day. Conditions for sunday are expected to be mostly sunny and in the evening mostly clear with a low of 53.

For more information about the weather across the Arkansas Valley you can visit weather.gov to learn more.

