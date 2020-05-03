Starting May 4 we are excited to offer curbside hold pickup service for patrons at Woodruff Memorial Library.

This is a new service for us and we will make adjustments as we go. We appreciate your patience at this time.

To take advantage of this service:

1. Place items on hold at https://lajunta.colibraries.org/ by logging in to your account or by calling 719-384-4612. Please allow at least an hour for us to get your items ready.

2. When you arrive to pick up your holds, pull up by the book return in the southwest corner of the parking lot for Curbside Pickup.

3. Call the phone number on the Curbside Pickup sign to let us know you have arrived and have your Library card number ready.

Please return all materials in the book return.

We are not accepting donations of books or other materials at this time.

Returned items will reenter circulation after 3 days.

No overdue fines will be assessed at this time.

4. Follow staff instruction for picking up items.

Per state and Otero County Health Department guidelines, we are practicing social distancing with each other and with patrons.

Currently, we will be staffing the buildings Monday - Friday from 9am - 6pm and Saturday 9am – 4pm to assist patron as best we can.