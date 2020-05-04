Jessie Klein and Jaron Hinkley will be opening a business in downtown La Junta by the end of this year. It will be called Klein Maker Space.

The purpose of Klein Maker Space will be to provide a creative corner to the residents of Otero County and surrounding areas.

"Do you want to build a robot: Do you want to sew a quilt? Do you want to create a custom wood piece with an intricate corner? Do you want to learn how to use a 3-D printer? Are you working from home and need to meet a client somewhere?" said Klein. "Reach out to us!" Their email is info@kleinmakerspace.com. "We woiuld love to help," said Klein. We will create a Facebook page to keep everyone informed on our progress."

Klein and Hinkly appreciate the help of the community with their face shield project and are excited to offer more exciting and creative opportunities in the future.

