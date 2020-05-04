The Foundation for Colorado Community Colleges has provided Otero Junior College students with the opportunity to receive one $500 scholarship if enrolled for Fall Semester by June 15.

Kelsey Barbee, financial aid director at Otero Junior College, will oversee the awarding of a $500 incentive scholarship for early enrollment in Fall Semester. “We are very pleased to offer this unique scholarship on behalf of the Foundation for Colorado Community Colleges. The $500 award will go to one lucky student who has enrolled in at least 6-credit hours for Fall Semester and meets the eligibility criteria for the scholarship,” explained Barbee.

According to Barbee, students who meet the following eligibility criteria will be placed in a random draw, with one student selected from that random draw.

· The student must be enrolled in 6 or more credits for Fall Semester 2020 by June 15, 2020

· To receive payment, the selected winner must remain at 6 credits or more through the fall census date of September 2, 2020

· Returning students must be in good academic standing as of the first day of the Fall Semester 2020

· There is no fee or entry form to participate in this drawing. All students meeting the eligibility guidelines will automatically be entered

“Students do not need to complete a 2019/2020 or 2020/2021 FAFSA to qualify. However, all students are strongly encouraged to submit a financial aid application each year to maximize their potential to receive educational funding,” said Barbee.

At the end of the business day on June 15, all students who have enrolled for Fall Semester 2020, and meet the eligibility requirements, will go into a pool for random selection.

“Students who currently have registration holds on their accounts, or are not in good academic standing, should work directly with the Financial Aid Office to identify possible resolutions to their situation so they may enroll and meet eligibility criteria for this scholarship opportunity,” said Barbee.

She explained that students not currently in good academic standing may be awarded an Early Enrollment Scholarship, however they will need to meet academic standards by the start of the Fall 2020 semester to be eligible for payment.

Further details of the scholarship include:

· The Early Enrollment Scholarship is set at a flat $500 no matter the student’s enrollment level provided the minimum 6 credit hour requirement is maintained

· The scholarship must be used for Fall Semester 2020; it cannot be used for Summer Semester 2020 or deferred to Spring Semester 2021

· If awarded, this prize will be made part of a student’s total financial aid award package and will count against the overall budget/cost of attendance. The award will be credited to the student’s account after census

· The winner will be sent a follow up email letting them know they were chosen for the award and reminding them of eligibility criteria

· If a student initially registers for 6 credits, but drops and is enrolled at less than 6 credit hours on the enrollment deadline of June 15, that student will not be eligible for prize consideration.

For more information about the Early Enrollment Scholarship, call 719-384-6985 or email financialaid@ojc.edu.