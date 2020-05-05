On May 1, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives seized 69 marijuana plants, with an estimated street value of $70,000, after uncovering an illegal grow operation at an Avondale home.

The home was the site of another unrelated illegal grow found by the sheriff’s office in 2016, with two people arrested and 160 plants seized at that time.

In the most recent bust, detectives responded to the home in the 300 block of Jane Street after receiving multiple citizens’ tips of a possible grow operation.

Detectives saw evidence of a possible illegal grow operation and sought a search warrant. After executing the warrant, detectives found 44 marijuana plants growing in the yard and another 25 growing in a detached garage: far above the state-allowed 12 plants per household.

No one was at the home at the time the warrant was executed and although no arrests were made, the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives learned the home was sold in 2017. The current homeowner lives in Florida.

Pueblo Regional Building Department condemned the home due to extensive alterations made to the electrical system.

Auto thefts

The owner of a 2006 Ford Mustang who left the vehicle, with the keys in the ignition, in a bay while he obtained change for a car wash saw the vehicle driven away, damaged and then abandoned.

The incident occurred on April 28 in the 1700 block of Fortino Blvd. There, the victim said a white male in khaki pants drove the vehicle out of the bay, eventually striking a barrier pole in a nearby alleyway. The perpetrator then fled the vehicle.

It will cost $3,000 to repair the damage that resulted from the collision.

Police also investigated the following auto thefts:

A $10,000 white Kia Optima, from the 4100 block of Woodside Lane (April 28.)

A green 2000 Honda Civic ($900), from the 2000 block of Jerry Murphy Blvd. (April 29.)

A gold 2006 Ford Explorer ($1,000), from the 2200 block of East 12th Street. (April 30.)

A green Honda CRV ($2,000), from the 100 block of Carlile Place (May 1.)

A dark blue 2003 Chevy C15 truck ($2,300), from the 2100 block of Chatalet Lane, and a green 1995 Toyota 4-Runner ($1,000), from the 4100 block of West Northern Avenue. (May 1.)

A red 2008 Toyota Corolla ($5,000), from the 3600 block of North Freeway on Saturday.

Criminal mischief

A 56-year-old Pueblo woman is accused of causing $3,000 in damage to the siding of a home in the 2500 block of Veta Lane (April 28.)

A 27-year-old Pueblo man is listed as the suspect in a Sunday incident which saw a $2,000 television at a Health Solutions facility in the 1300 block of Chinook Lane damaged.

Damage estimated at $1,500 was done to chain link fencing in the 2200 block of Norwich Avenue during a May 1 burglary attempt.

It will cost $1,800 to replace a window broken out of Veges Shoe Repair in the 400 block of West Northern Avenue. (April 25.)

A stray bullet entered the porch of a residence in the 2700 block of Troy Ave. and exited through a bedroom on Monday.

Theft from church

Tools valued at $4,000, along with three vacuum cleaners and two space heaters, were reported stolen from the Water of Life Ministry in the 600 block of East Seventh Street. Damage to a door was estimated at $700 (April 28.)

Firearm thefts

A .762-caliber Sentry Arms handgun ($900) was reported stolen from the trunk of a Toyota Camry in the 200 block of Chapa Place (April 28.) On May 1, a CF380 9 mm handgun ($150) was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 4200 block of Dillon Drive.

Burglaries

Four televisions ($8,500) were reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 1200 block of Beulah Avenue.

A central air conditioning unit ($6,000) vanished from a residence in the 700 block of Belmont Ave. (April 30.)

Arrests

Richard A. Duran, 23, of an unspecified address on Hollywood Drive, was arrested April 27 on suspicion of second-degree assault and second degree burglary, and booked into Pueblo County jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Andrew J. Hayes, 26, of the 100 block of Amherst Avenue, was arrested April 27 on suspicion of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, second-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Patrick D. Logan, 55, of the 1100 block of Jones Avenue, was arrested April 27 on suspicion of complicity to commit crime, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Devin R. Jaramillo, 20, no specified address, was arrested April 27 on a no-bond felony warrant for second-degree assault-serious bodily injury.

Angelic R. Lobato, 22, of the 1500 block of East Eighth Street, was arrested April 27 on a no-bond felony contempt of court warrant.

Abraham L. Nieto, 35, no specified address, was arrested April 27 on a no-bond contempt of court warrant.

Harvey W. Ernest, 49, of Colorado Springs, was arrested April 27 on suspicion of menacing with a deadly weapon, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Antoinette D. Marez, 27, of the 2100 block of East 14th Street, was arrested April 27 on a no-bond felony contempt of court warrant.

Abel Laeke, 41, of Denver, was arrested April 27 on a no-bond felony warrant for escape/insanity commitment.

Erin S. McCurry, 36, of Fowler, was arrested April 27 on suspicion of second-degree burglary, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Sawyer J. Blackstun, 22, of Durango, was arrested April 27 on a fugitive of justice warrant, which carries $25,000 bail.

William P. King Jr., 29, of Paramount Lane in Pueblo West, was arrested April 27 on suspicion of second degree assault, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Ryenne D. McBride, 33, of East Homer Drive in Pueblo West, was arrested April 28 on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Saky T. Ross-Gaymon, 26, of Colorado Springs, was arrested April 28 on a no-bond contempt of court warrant.

Andrew V. Fawkes, 35, of the 1000 block of East Abriendo Avenue, was arrested April 28 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Jesse S.M. Murphy, 31, of King Ridge Avenue in Pueblo West, was arrested April 28 on a no-bond warrant for third degree assault-knowingly/reckless injury.

Tracy D. Mitzfelfelt, 49, of Wheatridge, was arrested April 28 on a felony failure to appear warrant, which carries $10,000 bail.

Andre S. Rivera, of the 2000 block of Wyoming Avenue, was arrested April 28 on a no-bond felony fugitive of justice warrant.

Gena M. Jaramillo, 41, of the 600 block of East Seventh Street, was arrested April 28 on a no-bond parole hold.

Jared R. Oneill, 31, of the 220 block of Nelson Avenue, was arrested April 28 on a no-bond parole hold.

Joshua R. Galvan, 27, of the 700 block of East Sixth Street, was arrested April 28 on a no-bond felony contempt of court warrant.

Thomas C. Vigil, 26, of an unspecified address on North Hudson Avenue, was arrested April 28 on a no-bond felony warrant for first-degree burglary/assault menace and a no-bond contempt of court warrant.

