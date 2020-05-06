Deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an illegal hash oil extraction lab cause of an explosion and fire at a home in Pueblo West Tuesday.

The explosion and fire occurred at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday inside a garage at a home in 900 block of South Tierra Buena Drive. Pueblo West Fire Department personnel responded and extinguished the fire.

A -39-year-old male resident of the home was injured in the explosion and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of burns. No other injuries were reported, according to Gayle Perez, sheriff’s office spokesperson.

A preliminary investigation determined the explosion and subsequent fire started in the garage and a back room of the home.

A search warrant was obtained and executed at the home. Deputies recovered several plastic tubs of marijuana product, hash oil, two guns and extensive equipment used in the making of butane hash oil, including several butane tanks, Perez said.

"With the extent of the damage to this home, this could’ve been a lot worse for not only the resident, but for the neighbors," said Kirk Taylor, sheriff. "This was a very elaborate set up, but also a very volatile situation any time you have butane involved."

No arrests have been made yet.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps