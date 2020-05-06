With the pending retirement of Pueblo Education Association president Suzanne Ethredge comes new leadership for the educators union.

East High School educator Mike Maes, a longtime and active union member, was elected president through a virtual vote, with Justina Carter assuming the position of vice president.

“Unionism and workers rights are more important now than ever,” Maes said. “We will continue to support educators in Pueblo and work for the best teaching and learning conditions for our students and our teachers.

“As advocates for public education, we are deeply committed to the success of our students.”

Carter said that in the aftermath of the historic weeklong teachers strike in 2018, “The union has reestablished a good working relationship with District 60 administration and we have been able to work together on constructive solutions.

“Going forward, we will continue the work our team has been doing and strengthen our relationships with other labor groups locally and across the state. We are stronger together.”

Maes and Carter said a vital goal is to not only increase the number of union members but encourage more involvement.

"We will continue to increase member input and involvement in decision-making. We are their elected representatives and we need the members’ input to make informed decisions that impact their work,“ Maes said.

Added Carter, “We are working to bring in more professional development and other opportunities for our members to enhance their skills and knowledge. We want to continue to promote creative thinking and exploring pedagogical ideas, awareness of current trends in education, and provide networking opportunities.”

The new union leaders praised Ethredge for her “no nonsense” style in fighting for the rights of educators.

“Suzanne will tell you how it is, and has been a force to be reckoned with,” Carter said. “She has made the PEA a leader on labor issues in the state, and her leadership has made us stronger.

“Suzanne has demanded the professional respect our educators deserve, has ensured that our voice is at the table, and has an amazing depth of knowledge.”

Maes said Ethredge’s “high standard for leadership, and her support of both of us, has been instrumental in our development as union leaders.”

Maes and Carter are coming into power at a critical time for the district: namely, to what extent the COVID-19 pandemic will negatively impact the district, its schools and staff.

"That’s the biggest issue facing the district,“ Maes said. ”We still don’t know what the financial impact is going to be for K-12 in the state. We cannot afford any more cuts to funding: in fact, we have nothing to cut. Any financial losses would be devastating to the district and the community.“

Beyond this immediate crisis, Carter cited ongoing concerns of recruiting and retaining educators, and aging facility infrastructure, as vital matters that will need to be addressed.

"Another issue of concern is outsourcing of school management in order to comply with the state department of education’s overreach and unfunded mandates,“ she added. ”It is a drain on our diminishing resources and has not shown to be a benefit to our district or community.

“There is an abundance of data that shows the positive impact community schools have on the academic achievement of students.”

Risley International Academy of Innovation is one school currently under external management, as mandated by the state. The East Side school also has been touted as an ideal candidate for a community school.

“A community school is a strategy that organizes resources of the school and community around student success,” Maes said. “We share D60’s core value that the social and emotional well-being of our students is as important as their academic needs.

“We’ve got to eliminate the barriers our students encounter and create the conditions for them to thrive. We are wholeheartedly committed to this evidence-based, transformational model.”

Maes said the union has been working in conjunction with the Pueblo Education Coalition, D60 leadership and community members "to broaden awareness of community schools and discuss ways that we can move forward focusing on students and solving problems.“

Ethredge believes she is leaving the Pueblo Education Association in worthy hands.

“Mike and Justina both have a number of years of experience in leadership positions within PEA and have done leadership work at the state and national levels, also,” Ethredge said. “Both have been involved as leaders on the bargaining team for PEA and both helped to lead our strike in 2018.

“The PEA has a long history of strong, committed leadership, and Mike and Justina will be able to carry on that tradition very well.”

