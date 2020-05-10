A Pueblo West banker with a heart of gold is the “biggest cheerleader” for volunteer organizations with which she works. And it.s the littlest residents who motivate her.

Terry Baughman, a vice president for the Bank of the San Juans, said when she started her career in banking 35 years ago, “it was suggested you get out in the community and volunteer,” she said.

“I am a native of Pueblo and moved to Pueblo West in 1995. I love this town and I love volunteering; I am very extroverted,” Baughman said.

Due to recent COVID-19 stay at home and safer at home orders, she said she has felt “very lost without all the events I am used to, but I am very lucky because I am still working.”

As a mother of three grown boys and grandmother to seven (an eighth grandchild is due in September), she admits to having “such a love for the little ones.”

In February, she became president of the Pueblo Child Advocacy Center, which serves young victims of abuse. She signed up last year because of a personal experience with victims of sexual abuse.

“That center is an amazing place for the police or sheriff to bring a child in for an interview. They have the ability to do medical exams at the center as well.

That team -- the things they have had and see and have to deal with -- I could not do it. Because of the stay at home order, there has been an increase in cases,” she said.

“The numbers are going to kill me when we see what’s going on. I wish we didn’t need it, but I am so thankful we have this center,” Baughman explained.

“I want every little kid to be safe, And if that can’t happen, I want a safe place to help them through a very traumatic incident, from the initial intake through the follow-up,” she said.

Having considered a career in teaching and deciding against it due to the pay, she instead serves as a teacher through her volunteer work with organizations such as Junior Achievement of Pueblo. It is an organization she has served for three decades and she strives to help children decide what they want to be when they grow up.

“I started with Cheryl Ford’s fifth-grade class, and as Junior Achievement has continue to grow, I’ve done little kids and bigger kids.

“We are teaching things they don’t have to time to teach in school like entrepreneurship -- what a business owner does, hiring employees, payroll -- or how to behave during a job interview,” she explained.

Her favorite exercise was a role play she did with a teacher. The teacher took on the role of the boss.

“I was the poor interviewee ; I was chewing gum and had my phone in my hand,” she said with a laugh. “We want to help the kids understand how to be professional.”

Baughman also has volunteered with Pueblo Crime Stoppers, the Pueblo Parade of Lights and the Colorado State Fair Parade. She has helped with many chamber events and has been board vice president with the Pueblo West Chamber since last February.

“Just watching the growth in the community, I felt like now is a good time to get involved. I would like nothing more than to see Pueblo West grow and continue to do good things,” she said.

Working with small business owners during the virus outbreak has been sobering.

Some business owners have told her, “I don’t know if we are going to survive. There are so many small businesses that are not going to be able to reopen,” she said.

Pueblo West Chamber Director Amy Gasperetti is working full steam ahead with the board to support businesses here, Baughman said. Some of the stimulus money will help, but “its not going to be a save-all. It is going to be work for those willing to step up to help these businesses,” Baughman said.

Her efforts are appreciated by Gasperetti.

“Terry has been a tremendous asset to our board of directors at the Pueblo West Chamber. I've heard people she works with call her their ‘biggest cheerleader’ and that describes her well,” Gasperetti said.

“She is full of energy; always positive, supportive and seeking solutions. She jumps in to help whenever and however she can and often brings more people with her.

“She's the best kind of board member and I'm grateful to have the opportunity to know this amazing woman,” Gasperetti said.

“I just have a passion for things I really feel are important. I don’t know if I will ever be able to slow down,” Baughman said.

