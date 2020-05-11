Photo of a Caspian Tern. [ PHOTO COURTESY OF JILL SMITH]

Contributed by Judy Thomeczek

The 23nd Annual Rollin' Along the Santa Fe Trail and 15th Bent on Birding & Heritage events have been revised and scaled back due to the pandemic.

Colorado bird and wildlife watching is something to see! The amazing adventures await you on the Colorado Birding Trail and Plover Trail in Bent County and surrounding areas.

Go to www.coloradobirdingtrail.com. The web site, guide and trail maps will assist you in planning personal and family viewing experiences. Bent County claims sightings of over 400 species during migration.

Go to info@environmentamericas.org (303.499.1950) for events about BirdDayLIVE. It includes kid friendly activities, book club, quizzes, videos and more.

Many lakes and groves are open. The John Martin Campground is closed until Memorial Day but people may walk the areas and trails. Same applies at Bents Old Fort.

On Saturday a day field trip to a private ranch to view birds, wildlife, petroglyphs and learn about the heritage is planned for the first 10 people to make reservations.

For more info call volunteers at 719.456.0485 or 719.456.1320.