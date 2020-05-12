La Junta, CO -- “Want to go on a hike and see the largest set of dinosaur tracks in North America?”

The question seemed so innocent, and of course, I agreed. This type of adventure is part of my DNA, and I virtually salivated at the thought. That was on Wednesday evening and by Friday night the truck was over-packed and ready to go. We were prepared for an overnight camp — if we could find a site. If not, it was just a 3-hour drive to La Junta so we could always drive back to Denver. My travel companion, Jill, is an avid hiker, nature enthusiast and armed with an astounding general knowledge that I’m sure Google has referenced once or twice.

The plan was to leave at 6 a.m. sharp on Saturday morning, no excuses. It was going to be a long day and we needed to take advantage of all the time we could afford. 6:25am, as it turns out, is just as good a time to leave. The sunrise alone was enough to make the early start worthwhile; it looked like an artist’s brushstroke across canvas where the paintbrush ran dry and faded into the background. Equipped with fresh coffee and rooibos tea for Jill, we navigated the highways out of Denver until we hit I-70 east taking us past the little town of Deer Trail, home to the first rodeo in 1869. To me, these little obscure facts make the journey as interesting as the destination.

Once we hit Limon, we headed due south through vast reaches of open space, farmland and bullet straight roads that seemed to stretch away into time. This is where, if you look carefully, you will encounter the magnificence of the Hawk. Medium-sized birds, they seem to exude a presence larger than their size, to which I’m sure the smaller birds in the area would agree. They are dominant creatures, and beautiful to witness. We learned that they represent messengers of the spirit world, so seeing them means the universe wants you to learn a powerful lesson or expand your knowledge and wisdom. I certainly learned something new about them that day. If you ever get the chance to see them in their natural habitat (they like to perch on high poles or fence posts), you’ll see what I mean. To me they seem to be confident without being arrogant. I think some of us humans could learn from them.

By 10 a.m., we are in Swink, Colo. We decided that this was such a cool name for a town, we had to stop for a small green gas canister at the local Walmart. And the Wendy’s drive-thru in the same parking lot offered me another life lesson never to be forgotten. If you dip salty french fries in your partner’s Frosty, it’s actually delicious!

We’re close now, almost there. Heading south on highway 109 out of La Junta, a right-hand turn onto a dirt road dumped us 15 miles from our destination, complete with sketchy sign markers. Even though these are some of the smoothest dirt roads out there, they still offered a middle finger for our truck with camper shell. A layer of fine dust penetrated and covered every conceivable nook and cranny ... just enough to convince me this will be rectified by the next outing.

After following the guidebook instructions that clearly said, ‘left at this mis-marked signpost’, and ‘left again at that vault restroom’, we arrived at the trailhead. We backed into a parking spot and prepared for the 11-or-so mile hike. We made chicken, cheese, avocado and olive sandwiches (don’t knock it until you’ve tried it), checked our gear, topped off the water-bottles and set off down the trail. The first half-mile or so is an rocky downhill decent to the valley below. As we started through the valley between two hillsides, I called it “Ambush Alley”. I could see the perfect setting for hostile cattle thieves ambushing a couple weary cattle-hands for their four-legged loot. Hiking allows the mind time to wander, and it’s one of the golden nuggets I always look forward to.

The vegetation in Picketwire Canyon is grassland with a very unique cactus dotted through the entire area: Cholla cactus. We were lucky enough to see them with a spring array of bright yellow shoots dotting the landscape, almost like nature’s way of hurriedly putting lipstick on, running her fingers through her hair when she’s rushing out the door. The grasslands offers an array of dusty greens, golden browns and rusty reds that lends its own beauty. It’s there if you take the time to see and not just look.

The trailhead hugged the canyon walls on the right and as we made our way around them, the terrain flattened out. We were kept company by the Purgatoire River on our left and welcomed the fresh view with lighthearted chatter along the way. About 3.7 miles from the trailhead, we came across the Dolores Mission and Cemetery built in the late 1800’s by Spanish settlers. The bare remains of the old house and headstones were interesting to wander around. It was a good excuse to take in some water and ponder on how anyone was able to eek out an existence here for a couple generations. A part of me is thankful for the times I live in with our comfy homes and modern conveniences, but I guess back in those days you didn’t miss what you didn’t know.

Finally, about 5.5 miles into the hike we made it to the dinosaur tracks. We perused the information boards and, even though I know dinosaurs roamed around 75-250 million years ago, being at the site of the actual footprints really got me trying to wrap my mind around that timeline. 250 million years! Just think about that for a second. I know this: In 250 million years (if we’re still here) the footprints we leave behind will be more than just a few impressions in a river bed.

We wandered down to the river and once we saw the footprints, the magnitude of what we were looking at was impossible to ignore. There are over 1,900 prints in 130 separate track-ways extended over a quarter of a mile along the river banks. We followed one path of tracks, jumping from one print to the next, arms flailing and bodies swaying from side to side. It’s impossible not to try, and felt good to feel like a kid again. Forty percent of the tracks were left by the Brontosaurs, a massive, four-footed plant-eater. The adults were accompanied by younger animals clearly traveling as a group heading west. I imagine the fresh water of the Purgatoire River was welcomed in the heat of the grassland. The remaining sixty percent of the tracks were

Allosaurus, a two-footed, long-legged, short-armed beast that left three-toed footprints behind. You’re familiar with these: they’re always portrayed in movies as forever ferocious, fang-gnashing scavengers with a particular taste for movie heroes. After playing dinosaur for a while, the tracks led us right to the river which was more than a welcomed sight. People sat on the banks, kids splashed in the shallows and dogs were literally lapping it up. What a selfie haven! We found a flat rock on the edge of the water that seemed to have lived a peaceful life. This was our little slice of heaven for the next 30 minutes or so.

We took off our shoes and socks, and dangled our feet in the water. We ate our now famous chicken-avocado-cheese-olive sandwiches, drank deeply from our water-bottles and marveled at nature in silence. The crystal clear reflections and icy cold bite of the water felt so good I would have sworn Neptune himself rose up and massaged our feet. This made the five-and-a-half miles of hiking in the heat worth it alone. I remember thinking that without the long hike, the water probably wouldn’t have felt as good as it did. We’d earned our refreshing reprise. I know there are times in my life when the reward is so much sweeter after a long arduous journey -- it’s just that keeping this in mind along the way sometimes escapes me. After wandering around and crossing the river to trace more of these giant footprints, we reluctantly realized it was time to head back. It was about 3pm and the hike back would be long. We secretly wished we could just beam ourselves back to the truck. Seeing the sun slowly making its way home, I think it felt the same way. The hike back felt a lot faster, as it usually does.

At one point we spoke with a couple mountain bikers who pointed out some ancient rock carvings that were only slightly off the beaten track. Naturally, we had to see them for ourselves. Carved in mystery and hidden in almost plain sight, they were fascinating. It made me think again about our short visit to this round rock we live on. This sparked a conversation on the way back about how much influence we humans have had on this planet in the relatively short period of time we’ve been here. Dinosaurs were here for a total of about 175 million years; we’ve been here for about 3,000, give or take. All we have left from the dinosaurs are a few tracks here and there sparsely spread across the planet, but we humanoids have completely changed the face of the earth. Especially in the last mere 150 years or so. That led us to a couple thoughts. Of course, we are undoubtedly going to leave traces of ourselves on this earth just given the nature of how humans survive and grow, but it seems we’ve ravished this planet for almost all it’s worth — and we’re just getting started. So, is the damage we’ve caused reversible, or at least somewhat repairable? And how do we bridge the gap between humans living in poverty for whom survival is of first concern, and the powerful entities of this world making decisions based on the almighty dollar as their guiding light? Commerce and progress are important — don’t misunderstand me — but surely we can be more responsible along the way ... Aren’t we supposed to be the most intelligent creatures that ever walked on this planet?

Well, we never quite got the perfect answers but it did make for interesting conversation with Jill, the bonus being that every step home seem that much lighter. Good partners on a hike, or in life, have a way of doing that. We made it back in good time and even better spirits. We drank a cold beer on the tailgate of the truck and clinked to an incredible day out. A more refreshing beer has never been sipped in the history of man, at least this much I know for a fact.