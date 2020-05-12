Axel Escareno had quite the career as a student-athlete at Manzanola High School.

The senior was the only four-year letter winner in football, basketball and baseball in the Class of 2020. He not only lettered all four years, he was a starter all four years.

However, Escareno will not be able to play baseball for the Bobcats this year as the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was tough, honestly," Escareno said. "Baseball is one of my favorite sports especially. Not having a chance to play one last time for my school and my community, it kind of sucks. But you have to deal with it."

Escareno said that the Bobcats were expecting a good baseball season this year.

"I thought we had a good chance this year to go past the districts," Escareno said.

Escareno had good careers in all three sports.

In football, the Bobcats were a very competitive team. In fact, Escareno helped Manzy to the six-man state playoffs during his junior year.

"Football is my favorite sport," Escareno said. "I love it."

Basketball was also competitive during his time at Manzy. This season, the Bobcats advanced all the way to the second round of the always tough Class 1A District 6 Tournament.

"I loved playing basketball," Escareno said. "I especially loved playing for my coach. He was a great coach. During my four years of playing, I improved a lot."

Escareno will take his talents to the collegiate level. However, he has not decided where he will attend.

"I haven't made my decision yet, but I am going to be playing football at some college," Escareno said. "I have four colleges looking at me right now. I'll have to choose one sooner or later."

Even though he is graduating, Escareno expects Manzy to continue to be competitive in all three sports.

"I have faith in my teams," Escareno said. "They'll do all right."

khamrick@ljtdmail.com