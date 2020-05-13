Social distancing is the key for anglers, boaters and campers as they plan to recreate at Lake Pueblo State Park during the Memorial Day weekend amid safer-at-home orders designed to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The safer-at-home orders are in place until May 26, however Governor Jared Polis announced Monday that campgrounds across the state can begin to reopen in phases starting this week.

“Lake Pueblo will open to camping Friday and it is a reservation only system but you can still do it on very short notice. We have really had to scramble as there are a lot of moving parts we are not used to so we don’t know yet if all sites will be ready this weekend,” said Monique Mullis, manager of the park.

Because reservations for this weekend were canceled to comply with safer-at-home orders, “We have 71 people we are actively calling and they get the first chance at their campsite. So there will be a little delay in the reservation system,” Mullis explained.

“Don’t just get in the car and show up, you need to call to get a reservation,“ she said.

Memorial Day reservations were not canceled, so the park already is full for the holiday weekend. A check of available campsites at Lake Pueblo showed just seven tent campsites open for Sunday and Monday nights of Memorial Day weekend.

“I am proud to announce that Colorado State Parks and State Wildlife Areas will be open to camping. We know Coloradoans have been anxious to get back to extended stays in our beautiful state parks, but it’s important to be able to open camping safely,” Polis said.

State officials will work with local public health agencies to implement reopening plans for camping. Mullis said Pueblo County officials have helped come up with a “well though out plan to bring back camping. It’s great because the campgrounds are the most beloved facilties.”

“We ask that campers be very mindful that camping today may look very different from what you might be used to, but we are excited for people to be able to begin planning their next camping trip in Colorado,” Polis said.

In addition, outdoor areas at Lake Pueblo including trails, boat ramps, marinas and shorelines remain open, but “you must practice social distancing,” according to Lake Pueblo’s website.

Those who plan to visit Lake Pueblo can use self-service stations to purchase passes for day use. Passes cost $9 per vehicle and campsites, which have to be reserved in advance, start at $22.

Restrooms at the park remain open and are regularly cleaned, however visitors are urged to bring their own hand sanitizer because running water may not be available.

Camping enthusiasts will have to keep checking to see what options are available in the coming weeks at private and federal campgrounds.

Haggard’s RV Campground, 7910 W. U.S. 50 in Pueblo West, is closed this month. Haggard’s will be taking reservations for June at 719-547-2101.

U.S. Bureau of Land Management campgrounds are open if allowed by regulations within the counties they are located.

“BLM land has been open to the public throughout,” the state’s coronavirus restrictions, said Brant Porter, public affairs officer for the 37-county Royal Gorge Field office based out of Canon City. “One thing we really try to do is direct people to county and local regulations to make sure they are within the guidelines.”

Those who do use the campgrounds are asked to wear masks, maintain a safe distance from others and bring hand sanitizer.

“Keep yourself and keep others safe. You can camp, hike and bike but practice common sense and an abundance of caution,” he said.

“Be a good neighbor. As things are loosening we still encourage everyone to recreate locally,” Porter said.

For state park campground reservations go to www.cpwshop.com or call 1-800-244-5613. The status of each forest service campground in the area will be updated at www.fs.usda.gov/psicc.

