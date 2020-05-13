A 39-year-old Pueblo woman is facing a slew of charges after she reportedly tried to run down her daughter before fleeing from police.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 2800 block of Lancaster Drive regarding a vehicular assault in progress. Dispatch aired that two females were arguing, with one of the women in a vehicle chasing the other, who was on foot.

Prior to officers’ arrival, the suspect, later identified as Jolene Iacabone, left in a white sedan, which was subsequently observed traveling into oncoming lanes of traffic in the area of Lake Avenue and West Pueblo Boulevard.

The sedan subsequently went off the south side of the road and knocked down a crosswalk pole, which damaged the car’s left rear tire.

Officers attempted to apprehend Iacabone, but she swerved around one patrol vehicle before striking an unoccupied patrol vehicle. She then proceeded onto I-25.

Another officer saw the sedan on I-25 near the Abriendo Avenue interchange and observed smoke and sparks coming from its rear. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but Iacabone was undeterred and continued north at high speed.

The officer terminated the pursuit as the vehicle passed the 13th Street exit and watched as the vehicle swerved toward the Highway 50 Bypass, nearly going out of control.

Numerous citizens directed the officer to the 1300 block of Alexander Circle, where the vehicle came to a stop.

The investigation revealed that a dispute between Iacabone and her daughter took place at the residence on Lancaster Drive. The dispute escalated into an argument and then a physical confrontation, at which point Iacabone used her large SUV to ram her daughter’s sedan.

When the daughter began pounding on the SUV’s window, Iacabone began driving erratically in the street, traveling in circles as her daughter stood near the sidewalk.

Iacabone eventually sped up, followed behind her daughter as she ran away in the street, and attempted to strike her. The daughter ran across the street and through two yards as Iacabone pursued, driving through the yards.

The daughter was able to cross back over to Lancaster Drive, where she ran to a house down the street.

Iacabone subsequently parked the SUV in the middle of a lawn and entered her daughter’s sedan before departing at a high rate of speed.

Iacabone is facing charges that include attempted vehicular assault, vehicular eluding, reckless driving, criminal mischief, driving after revoked-prohibited, and driving while ability impaired.

Safe Streets update

With the recent arrests of fugitives David Tafoya and Valentino Rueda, 379 of the 406 criminals featured in the Safe Streets program have been arrested: a 93% success rate.

Criminal mischief

Two vehicles in the Discount Motors lot (600 block of West 29th Street) sustained $2,000 in damage after being broken into Monday.

Auto theft

Two customer vehicles were reported stolen from a bay at Wilcoxson Buick Cadillac (900 block of North Santa Fe Avenue) Tuesday.

A black GMC Yukon ($24,000) and a gray 2015 GMC Sierra ($50,000) were taken, with the Sierra later recovered in a damaged state.

Also missing from the dealership are items that include laptop computers, a compression test kit, cooling system tester and battery jump box (combined value: $640.) Damage to a parking lot gate is estimated at $1,000.

A 2015 Kubota tractor ($35,000) and a 2017 black trailer ($2,800) it was sitting on disappeared froma property in the 100 block of North Dynamic Drive Tuesday.

A black 1996 Honda Civic ($1,000) was reported stolen from the 700 block of Hunter Drive Wednesday.

A light blue 1999 Ford Ranger ($5,000) was reported stolen from the 2800 block of Seventh Ave. Tuesday.

Theft

Four tires and rim were stolen from vehicle in the 100 block of Thames Drive on Wednesday, resulting in a $1,300 loss.

After cutting a fence to gain entrance into a property in the 200 block of Santa Fe Drive Tuesday, perpetrator(s) made off with batteries, tools and an electric motor with a combined value of $2,500. Damage to the fence is estimated at $400.

