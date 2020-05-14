A little less than a year ago, Pueblo West High School’s Dylan Gist earned a win in the biggest baseball game of his life.

Gist pitched four innings in the Class 4A state baseball championship game, earning a win over Silver Creek and helping his team win its first state baseball championships.

Gist, a junior at the time, said winning the title game was “unbelievable.”

“I got to experience a feeling that not many others get to feel,” Gist, now a senior, said. “I was honored that I got to do it in the best way possible. This was with my friends and teammates that I grew up with and played the game with us. Almost all of us have played together or against each other before even entering high school.

“So we already had a great connection with each other and to win it with them was a dream come true.”

Gist began playing baseball at age four, beginning in t-ball to learn the basics of the sport.

As he got older, his competitive drive increased. He began to showcase his skills more as he began playing other positions.

“I’m a competitor and, to me, baseball was the one sport that I felt I could show off my abilities in,” he said. “What really got me into the sport was the opportunity to show off my arm strength, speed and hand-to-eye coordination all in sport.”

The competitive aspect is what Gist loves most about the sport.

Baseball, a game where most fail more than succeed, proves to be challenging and rewarding for the student athlete.

“I don’t like to finish second in anything,” he said. “Baseball only gives you a slim amount of chances to succeed. So you have to make the most out of the opportunities you are given. This competitiveness really drove me to love baseball as a sport and a lifestyle.”

Gist said he used to dread pitching when he was younger. He instead preferred to play outfield where he could make diving plays or gun down a runner trying to score at home plate.

Over the course of his career, he’s grown into a solid pitcher.

“When I got older I truly started to love pitching and I had had so many amazing coaches over the years to help me on pitching,” Gist said. “They’ve helped me use my pick off moves, make pitch selections and also helped work on my pitch executions.

“I feel I have become comfortable using three of my pitches instead of just relying on my fastball and I have become a more mature pitcher.”

In four appearances last season, Gist earned a 2-0 record with a 1.62 earned run average. Offensively, Gist hit .329 while driving in 21 runs, scoring 32 times, slapping five doubles, six triples while stealing 10 bases.

But Gist isn’t just fired up by the physicality of baseball, he enjoys the mental aspect too.

Yogi Berra once said the game is “90 percent mental, and the other half physical.”

That mental aspect is another driving force for the senior.

“I love the mental aspect of baseball too,” he said. “During the whole game, you always have to think what you’re going to do when the play happens.”

Former Denver Broncos quarterback and current New York Mets minor leaguer Tim Tebow is Gist’s favorite athlete.

He met Tebow at a book signing at Sam’s Club in Colorado Springs and the former NCAA National Football champion has served as inspiration for Gist.

“He always leaves everything he has on the field and he does it in such a way that everyone respects him,” Gist said. “He shows good sportsmanship to the players, fans, referees and himself. You never notice him take anything for granted. He works his butt off and he plays baseball and football right with class and I respect that.”

Gist’s baseball career at Pueblo West came to an early end when the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While he was looking forward to defending the team’s state title, he’ll look back at his time at West with fond memories.

“My most cherished memories have to be that I was given the opportunity to play in two state championship games with my best friends,” he said. “These moments were special to me because it was the game our entire team had been working hard to get to and to actually be able to make it is something special in my heart.”

Gist said he’s most proud of being able to start in those games and pitch in them.

He said it’s a moment in his life he’ll never forget.

Baseball has reached far beyond the diamond for Gist, who said he’s learned valuable lessons from his time on the field.

“Baseball has taught me most that you can’t accomplish anything if you don’t work hard to get there,” he said. “Nothing is just handed out. Success is given to the person who wants it the most and who shows that. This helps me in everyday life because it does not matter what I’m doing, I will always give 110-percent to prove that I will always work hard and show good work ethics.”

He’ll hope to carry those work ethics at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs in the fall.

There, he’ll study criminal justice and said he hopes to work for the FBI.

In addition to baseball, Gist loves traveling and has visited five different countries on three different continents from the age of eight. His family has also hosted 10 different foreign exchange students.

And, when he’s not competing on the diamond, Gist said he’s a bit of a daredevil and an adrenaline junkie.

“I will try anything exotic such as eating foods from different countries or doing something crazy like jumping off of 40-foot cliffs in Hawaii into the ocean,” he said. “I enjoy anything in life that gets my adrenaline up and my heart beating faster.”

LLyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14