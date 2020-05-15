CANON CITY — Dozens of local law enforcement officers pulled off a heartfelt salute for a fallen Colorado Department of Corrections sergeant despite the coronavirus pandemic which prevented his family from attending a national observance in Washington, D.C.

Sgt. Joshua Voth, was killed in the line of duty at Fremont Correctional Facility, dying as the result of a boiler explosion Dec. 4.

Voth’s wife, Tomi Jo, and children Samantha, Addison and Jace, would have been marking Friday at the National Peace Officers Memorial Service at the nation’s capital.

"They do a ‘Call of Heroes’ listing all the names of officers we have lost in the past year as thousands stand on the White House lawn lighting candles in memory of the officers," said Sheryl Schwartz, a board member for Colorado Concerns of Police Survivors, a group known as COPS. "It is a beautiful and moving ceremony."

Schwartz herself knows what it is like to lose a husband in the line of duty. Her husband, Fremont County Sheriff Deputy Jason Schwartz, 26, was attempting to transport twin brothers Joel and Michael Stovall to jail in his patrol car when he was fatally shot Sept. 28, 2001.

Ever since attending her first memorial in May 2002, Schwartz has been involved with COPS to help survivors who have experienced the same pain she has endured.

As saluting law enforcement officers lined the Voth family driveway Friday afternoon, Schwartz, along with Colorado Department of Corrections Executive Director Dean Williams and Assistant Director Travis Trani were escorted up to the family by the Federal Bureau of Prisons honor gurad.

Each spoke briefly and Schwartz presented Tomi Jo Voth with a Columbine, the Colorado state flower, so she can plant it in honor of her husband and remember him each year when it blooms.

"For me, what this really represents is the fact that this family is isolated and alone when they normally would be in Washington, D.C., to receive support and acknowledgment. It is about letting them know they are not forgotten, not alone and never will be," Schwartz said, her voice cracking with emotion.

"As a survivor, I know that COPS will always be there for them if they want us to. It is especially moving today that this is a multi agency occurrence involving so many agencies," Schwartz said.

The state and federal officers were joined by Fremont County and El Paso County sheriff deputies, Canon City and Florence police and troopers with the Colorado State Patrol.

"It does not matter if your are a correctional officer, a police officer, a sheriff’s deputy or with the state patrol - an officer is an officer - and they all stand together," Schwartz said.

Community outpouring for the family has been extensive. The family, "appreciates all the love, prayers and support," said Rhonda Thompson, who organized a GoFundMe account for the family.

The fund drive has raised $29,350, far surpassing the $15,000 goal. To contribute, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-for-voth-family.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps