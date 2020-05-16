Four Tops show canceled

Officials of Memorial Hall have announced that the summer concert of the Four Tops has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All tickets purchased online or with a credit card will be refunded automatically within 15 business days. Only cash buyers need to return their tickets to the box office to receive a refund.

Also, the Chad Prather show has been rescheduled for Aug. 22. All previous tickets will be honored for the new date.

If you are unable to attend the new date, refunds can be requested by calling the box office at 719-583-4961 upcoming shows

“We are actively monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and will be following all guidance from the state and CDC. We hope to re-open soon, and for the time being, all other shows will proceed as planned,” officials said. Those shows include Josh Turner, Chad Prather, Lance Burton and John Michael.

Parkview to allow one visitor

Effective Monday, patients at Parkview Medical Center will be allowed to have one visitor in a 24-hour period.

This does not include visitors to COVID-19 patients and patients under investigation for COVID-19.

Further visitor information is outlined below.

Visiting hours are from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Visitors are limited to one visitor per day, per patient.

Visitors will be required to wear self-provided face coverings while inside Parkview’s facilities.

All visitors will be screened for temperature and symptoms. Any visitor with a temperature equal to or at 100.0 or COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed.

No visitors are permitted under the age of 18 unless they are parents of hospitalized children.

Visitors will be asked to remain in the patient’s room while visiting, only leaving when necessary.

In respect to social distancing, visitors may be asked to leave waiting rooms and/or lobbies if they become crowded.

Exceptions to these restrictions may be made in specific circumstances (including end-of-life care; two parents/caregivers of pediatric patients, if neither is symptomatic; and labor and delivery, including professional support person or postpartum helper) and with prior approval.